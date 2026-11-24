Strawberry jam is a fruity delight, ideal for slathering on toast or mixing into desserts. Though a popular brand across store shelves, Smucker's version doesn't quite measure up to the rest. It took the last spot in Tasting Table's rankings of strawberry jam brands and was easily outshined by a house brand hailing from Albertsons and its related grocery stores. O Organics Strawberry Fruit Spread placed third in our rankings as a high quality and versatile strawberry jam.

Per our writer, the strawberry jam, made with organic strawberries and organic cane sugar and no high-fructose corn syrup, has an impressively minimal list of ingredients. They note that the flavor is pleasantly sweet while slightly acidic, creating an overall fresh and enjoyable taste. For those that appreciate a little texture to their jam, our reviewer also mentions that there is a significant presence of strawberry seeds and chunks of organic strawberries throughout, which provides some crunch to balance the tender fruit spread.

Conversely, Smucker's Seedless Strawberry Jam ranked last by Tasting Table's estimations. Criticizing the lack of texture, presence of high-fructose corn syrup, and a lack of visible fruit pieces, it's easy to see why O Organics Strawberry Fruit Spread outperformed the more popular jam brand by leaps and bounds. Reviews on the Safeway website and elsewhere praise the jam for its quality ingredients and great taste.