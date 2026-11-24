Peanut butter and jelly is about as classic as combos get, but that doesn't mean there's no room for other pairings to enter the chat — especially if they're delicious, and even more so if they also offer a little nutritional boost. If you love the sweet, tart world of jellies and jams as well as the convenience of a sandwich, get ready to shake things up for an exciting twist with sweet potato.

We know what you're thinking: A vegetable on a jelly sandwich? But sweet potato offers its own thick, creamy consistency and buttery, slightly sweet profile, while remaining neutral enough to work with a variety of jellies. It won't taste like peanut butter, but it will create a completely new and novel team-up with jelly that we promise you'll make a part of your regular rotation once you experience its tastiness. This is especially perfect if you have a nut allergy. Plus, sweet potatoes are good sources of fiber, protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and antioxidants.

This is a simple way to elevate your next peanut butter and jelly experience — or change it up altogether, really. You just need to steam sweet potato chunks on the stove until they're soft; once they're cool, you can remove the skin and mash them into a spreadable consistency. They'll last this way for as long as seven days in an airtight container in the fridge, so you make a batch ahead of time for sandwiches throughout the week.