You Don't Need Peanut Butter: Jelly Sandwiches Are Delicious With This Unexpected Veggie
Peanut butter and jelly is about as classic as combos get, but that doesn't mean there's no room for other pairings to enter the chat — especially if they're delicious, and even more so if they also offer a little nutritional boost. If you love the sweet, tart world of jellies and jams as well as the convenience of a sandwich, get ready to shake things up for an exciting twist with sweet potato.
We know what you're thinking: A vegetable on a jelly sandwich? But sweet potato offers its own thick, creamy consistency and buttery, slightly sweet profile, while remaining neutral enough to work with a variety of jellies. It won't taste like peanut butter, but it will create a completely new and novel team-up with jelly that we promise you'll make a part of your regular rotation once you experience its tastiness. This is especially perfect if you have a nut allergy. Plus, sweet potatoes are good sources of fiber, protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and antioxidants.
This is a simple way to elevate your next peanut butter and jelly experience — or change it up altogether, really. You just need to steam sweet potato chunks on the stove until they're soft; once they're cool, you can remove the skin and mash them into a spreadable consistency. They'll last this way for as long as seven days in an airtight container in the fridge, so you make a batch ahead of time for sandwiches throughout the week.
How to create different sweet potato and jelly sandwiches
You can use regular sweet potatoes or yams, Japanese sweet potatoes for a touch more sweetness, or purple sweet potatoes for a fun kick of color. Alternatively, you can always buy ready-made sweet potato purée to save time.
What's great about this sandwich is that you can play around with different elements. For bread, it's a good idea to choose something fairly hearty that will stand up to a spread of sweet potato. Consider varieties that will contrast sweet potato with some tang, like sourdough, or spice, like rye.
The sky's the limit for fruit spreads, especially thanks to the sweet potato's muted flavor profile. Go classic with grape, strawberry, raspberry, or apricot. Consider the best fall jams and jellies like apple, fig, or pomegranate; spring and summer favorites like peach, rhubarb, or blueberry; or combos like strawberry basil, orange cranberry, or berry jalapeño. Have fun with additional ingredients to complement your sweet potato and jelly, from seasoning the spuds with baking spices to adding sliced fruit pieces or complementary cheese — think goat cheese with blueberry jam or brie with apple jelly.
After trying this easy PB&J alternative, you'll see why sweet potatoes are one of the best sweet ingredients to put on a sandwich. You can even use sweet potato as the bread of a sandwich. Grilled slices of sweet potatoes swap in for bread to create a delicious gluten-free rendition of grilled cheese.