Make A Gluten-Free Grilled Cheese With This Brilliant Sweet Potato Hack
Instead of hunting to find gluten-free bread for your next grilled cheese, you have a quick fix to accommodate dietary restrictions in your home: Butter up slices of sweet potatoes that have been cut into quarter-inch-thick pieces and grill both sides in a cast iron pan. Near the 10-minute mark, the potatoes should be evenly tender and brown and ready for your cheesy toppings of choice. This dish can also be easily converted to an easy air fryer recipe if you'd prefer to use a convenient appliance.
With a cooked sweet potato foundation at the ready, you can decide how you'd like to layer your treat. Goat cheese can offer a creamier recipe, while mozzarella will result in a gooey, stretchy snack that will be difficult to resist. Use cinnamon powder to build an earthier, sweeter taste or customize your cheesy spuds with strips of bacon and spicy additions like smoked paprika and ancho chile powder. Any of the seasonings you would use for a grilled cheese sandwich are fair game here.
Satisfying finger food minus the gluten
Once the cheese has melted on top of the potato platform, press an empty piece of the cooked sweet potatoes onto the piled assembly to create a kind of sandwich. You'll give the combined cheesy snack a final toast before it is ready to serve. The resulting caramelized marks will add extra flavor to your dish, and you can top off plated potatoes with crunchy pieces of crispy fried onions, slivers of shallots, or a handful of chopped garden herbs.
For even more flavor inspiration, build the umami profile of your cheesy recipe with Worcestershire sauce or drizzle your preferred hot sauce over the makeshift sandwiches to garnish your creations. Serve with ketchup, chili crisp, or barbecue sauce, or present a more simple yet equally delicious presentation with an easy sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Once these cheesy bites have the finishing touches your palate calls for, you can present the gooey spuds on a pretty platter at your next party or enjoy them as a warm dish while you cozy up on the couch in front of your latest series obsession. Lovers of perfectly cooked sweet potato fries will find it easy to munch on these cheesy snacks.