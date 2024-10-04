Make A Gluten-Free Grilled Cheese With This Brilliant Sweet Potato Hack

Instead of hunting to find gluten-free bread for your next grilled cheese, you have a quick fix to accommodate dietary restrictions in your home: Butter up slices of sweet potatoes that have been cut into quarter-inch-thick pieces and grill both sides in a cast iron pan. Near the 10-minute mark, the potatoes should be evenly tender and brown and ready for your cheesy toppings of choice. This dish can also be easily converted to an easy air fryer recipe if you'd prefer to use a convenient appliance.

With a cooked sweet potato foundation at the ready, you can decide how you'd like to layer your treat. Goat cheese can offer a creamier recipe, while mozzarella will result in a gooey, stretchy snack that will be difficult to resist. Use cinnamon powder to build an earthier, sweeter taste or customize your cheesy spuds with strips of bacon and spicy additions like smoked paprika and ancho chile powder. Any of the seasonings you would use for a grilled cheese sandwich are fair game here.