The most important characteristic of good fried fish is the textural contrast between the flaky flesh and the crunchy exterior. If you're making fried fish at home, not only do you need to pick a fish that holds up well to frying, but your choice of coating is also crucial, whether it be batter, dry dredge, and-or breading. While standard beer batter or panko bread crumbs work great, for example, if you want to make it the Southern way, take a leaf out of the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen cookbook and use cornmeal instead.

The cornmeal white fish platter from Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen made it to our list of nine chain restaurants with the best fried fish. This dish, which featured sustainably farmed swai coated in crispy cornmeal, came with tartar sauce and two sides. The cornmeal gives Southern fried fish its signature golden, crispy crunch, while the crust's thinness leaves room for the fish's flavor.

There's a lot of love online for this Southern-style dish, with customers praising both its quality and quantity. "The whitefish was so delicious that we returned again during the week. Also there was plenty, so the second time we shared a plate," one customer wrote on TripAdvisor. On Facebook, another customer specifically praised the cornmeal breading by stating, "Hubby and I had lunch at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen today. I got the cornbread white fish platter with fries and carrots. Huge portion of fish, lightly breaded and delicious," adding that the sides were good as well.