For Better Fried Fish At Home, Make It The Southern Way Like Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
The most important characteristic of good fried fish is the textural contrast between the flaky flesh and the crunchy exterior. If you're making fried fish at home, not only do you need to pick a fish that holds up well to frying, but your choice of coating is also crucial, whether it be batter, dry dredge, and-or breading. While standard beer batter or panko bread crumbs work great, for example, if you want to make it the Southern way, take a leaf out of the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen cookbook and use cornmeal instead.
The cornmeal white fish platter from Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen made it to our list of nine chain restaurants with the best fried fish. This dish, which featured sustainably farmed swai coated in crispy cornmeal, came with tartar sauce and two sides. The cornmeal gives Southern fried fish its signature golden, crispy crunch, while the crust's thinness leaves room for the fish's flavor.
There's a lot of love online for this Southern-style dish, with customers praising both its quality and quantity. "The whitefish was so delicious that we returned again during the week. Also there was plenty, so the second time we shared a plate," one customer wrote on TripAdvisor. On Facebook, another customer specifically praised the cornmeal breading by stating, "Hubby and I had lunch at Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen today. I got the cornbread white fish platter with fries and carrots. Huge portion of fish, lightly breaded and delicious," adding that the sides were good as well.
How to make fried fish using cornmeal
Making cornmeal fried fish at home is quite simple. First, lightly season the fish with salt and pepper and set it aside. Instead of coating the fish in a beer batter, plain flour, or panko crumbs, combine all-purpose flour with cornmeal and spice powders like garlic powder and cayenne pepper for added flavor. If you want, you can skip the flour altogether and use only cornmeal.
Next, dredge both sides of the fish fillets through the cornmeal mix and let them sit for 10 to 15 minutes. This will help the coating stick to the fish and facilitate a crunchier crust. Heat enough oil in a skillet to shallow fry the fish. Once the oil is hot enough, place the fish fillets and cook for three to four minutes on each side. The timing will vary based on what fish you use and how thick your fillets are. You can use this simple knife hack to tell if your fish is cooked.
If you're wondering what oil to use, reach for the bottle of canola oil that's been sitting in your pantry. Also note that the absolute best temperature for perfectly golden fish is between 350 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit. While Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen served swai, catfish and whiting are both popular alternatives. If you want to level up your meal, serve the cornmeal-crusted catfish with a tomato gravy, or make cornmeal-crusted catfish tacos instead.