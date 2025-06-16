The Absolute Best Oil Temperature For Perfectly Golden Fish And Chips

Otherwise, you can place a small fry or piece of bread inside to see how quickly it cooks. Muir says, "Rule of thumb is it should take a cube of bread about 15 to 20 seconds to turn dark golden brown when the oil is at the correct temperature." You can also stick a wooden spoon inside the oil and see if bubbles appear. You don't want them to spit (that means it's too hot), but you do want to see a lot of tiny bubbles popping up fast.

As for how long it takes the fish to cook, typically, you're talking up to six minutes, depending on the thickness. The fries are a bit trickier. Some experts like to cook fries at a lower temperature, such as 325 degrees Fahrenheit, for three to four minutes first and then crank it up for the fish and second fry cook, which should take a similar amount of time. You can par-cook the fries and finish them after the fish to ensure everything stays at the right temperature before serving, and you can soak potatoes for the crispiest fries, too.

The most important thing to remember is to make sure the fish reaches an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit so that it's safe to eat. You might want to make sure you're using an oil with a high smoke point, too, because even a perfect plate of British fish and chips can't fix a ringing fire alarm.