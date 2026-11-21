The Burger King Kids Meal Worth Ordering For Its Double Cheeseburger (And It's Cheaper Than A Happy Meal)
Fast food prices have increased dramatically in recent years, meaning that drive-thrus are no longer a surefire way to dine out on a budget. However, some fast food chains still offer affordable meals, especially if you look at the kids menu. When looking for the cheapest and most satisfying kids meal, Burger King's King Jr. cheeseburger meal easily knocks out competitors, including McDonald's iconic Happy Meal.
It's impossible to beat the refreshingly low pricing of Burger King's kids menu. While a cheeseburger Happy Meal from McDonald's can cost well over $5 before tax, Burger King's King Jr. cheeseburger meal is only around $3.99. Other fast food chains also charge more for their kids cheeseburger meals; for example, a kids cheeseburger combo meal at Jack in the Box is around $4.59.
The King Jr. cheeseburger meal at Burger King comes with a cheeseburger on a sesame seed bun and includes toppings like pickles, mustard, and ketchup. You can dress it up with additional toppings, such as mayo or additional cheese, for a slight cost. The combo meal also comes with one side (value-size French fries, value-size onion rings, or Mott's applesauce) and your choice of milk, juice, or a fountain drink.
How to improve upon the King Jr. cheeseburger meal
If you're worried that a BK Jr. kids meal won't fill you up, you can beef up your cheeseburger. For just about $1, you can add an additional patty (or bacon, if you prefer) to your King Jr. cheeseburger meal. If you want more fries, you can add an additional value-sized fry for just about $2.39.
You now have a Burger King double cheeseburger with two value fries and a value drink for around $7.40. Compare that to the cost of a regular Whopper with cheese combo meal, which is around $13.19 and includes a small fry and a small fountain drink. Hence, even though your drink will be a bit smaller, you're getting just as much food for several dollars less.
Make sure to order on the Burger King app for the best deals and for rewards. You can save even more at Burger King if you are a Walmart+ member, as they get 25% off Burger King digital orders. Order on the chain's app or website to get 25% off any menu item (one use per day). You also get a free Whopper with purchase every 3 months.