Fast food prices have increased dramatically in recent years, meaning that drive-thrus are no longer a surefire way to dine out on a budget. However, some fast food chains still offer affordable meals, especially if you look at the kids menu. When looking for the cheapest and most satisfying kids meal, Burger King's King Jr. cheeseburger meal easily knocks out competitors, including McDonald's iconic Happy Meal.

It's impossible to beat the refreshingly low pricing of Burger King's kids menu. While a cheeseburger Happy Meal from McDonald's can cost well over $5 before tax, Burger King's King Jr. cheeseburger meal is only around $3.99. Other fast food chains also charge more for their kids cheeseburger meals; for example, a kids cheeseburger combo meal at Jack in the Box is around $4.59.

The King Jr. cheeseburger meal at Burger King comes with a cheeseburger on a sesame seed bun and includes toppings like pickles, mustard, and ketchup. You can dress it up with additional toppings, such as mayo or additional cheese, for a slight cost. The combo meal also comes with one side (value-size French fries, value-size onion rings, or Mott's applesauce) and your choice of milk, juice, or a fountain drink.