Although Culver's is best known for its ButterBurgers, there's nothing wrong with switching things up. Look no further than the Sourdough Melt. Requesting a few simple additions, like ketchup and pickles, can add flavor and turn this sandwich into something as good as — if not better than — your go-to Culver's order.

Adding ketchup and pickles might not sound groundbreaking, but they both have the capacity to change the flavor profile of the sandwich. Ketchup adds a familiar sweet and tangy taste while pickles are crunchy and zesty, providing a contrast in flavor and texture to the savory beef, cheese, and grilled onion combo. They're classic toppings that don't take away from the greasy, cheesy star of the show: the burger.

You won't totally reinvent the wheel here, but the Sourdough Melt presents enough of a variation on a classic burger to stand on its own as a flavorful combo of beef, onions, and cheese on toasted sourdough bread instead of a bun — a tasty Culver's swap in its own right. But, as creative Culver's fans have shown, the flavor swaps or additions on the Sourdough Melt can take it to the next level.