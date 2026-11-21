Culver's Sourdough Melt Rivals The Burgers When You Request These Toppings
Although Culver's is best known for its ButterBurgers, there's nothing wrong with switching things up. Look no further than the Sourdough Melt. Requesting a few simple additions, like ketchup and pickles, can add flavor and turn this sandwich into something as good as — if not better than — your go-to Culver's order.
Adding ketchup and pickles might not sound groundbreaking, but they both have the capacity to change the flavor profile of the sandwich. Ketchup adds a familiar sweet and tangy taste while pickles are crunchy and zesty, providing a contrast in flavor and texture to the savory beef, cheese, and grilled onion combo. They're classic toppings that don't take away from the greasy, cheesy star of the show: the burger.
You won't totally reinvent the wheel here, but the Sourdough Melt presents enough of a variation on a classic burger to stand on its own as a flavorful combo of beef, onions, and cheese on toasted sourdough bread instead of a bun — a tasty Culver's swap in its own right. But, as creative Culver's fans have shown, the flavor swaps or additions on the Sourdough Melt can take it to the next level.
A burger with endless possibilities
At its core, the Sourdough Melt is another showcase of Culver's unique beef blend. But it can also be a canvas where classic toppings can enhance its flavor. The addition of bacon adds crunch and smokiness, turning the melt into a classic bacon cheeseburger. Mushrooms and onions are another popular combo, adding savory flavors along with tender and crisp (depending on the onions used) textures to complement the burger and cheese.
Looking for some more inspiration? Try turning your Sourdough Melt into something close to a Big Mac by adding lettuce and pickles and asking for a side of Thousand Island. If you're looking for a cheesier burger, add Swiss and American cheese along with the standard cheddar and ask for a side of cheese sauce for dunking. If you're craving a spicier burger, tack on jalapeños and ask for a side of hot sauce, buffalo sauce or Ken's boom-boom sauce.
Even the best things get tiresome sometimes and there are plenty of burger and sandwich upgrades you can make at Culver's. Since the Sourdough Melt is an easy one to customize, the best part is that there are no wrong answers. A little tinkering may just lead to the creation of your new favorite burger.