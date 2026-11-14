8 Pumpkin Pie-Inspired Treats, Ranked

I love a good classic pumpkin pie, but sometimes, pie just doesn't hit the spot like I want it to. That's exactly when I may want to turn to other pumpkin pie-inspired treats. No, these treats may not be in pie form, but they do deliver the same warm deliciousness that you get from a traditional pie. Whether you just want to keep these treats on hand for autumnal snacking throughout the season or you're taking them to an event where you plan on feeding others, those pumpkin pie-like flavors are sure to please.

During the fall months of the year, there are a lot of pumpkin pie-inspired treats available at grocery stores. Therefore, I've sought out eight of these treats, taste-tested them, and ranked them to give you a better idea of what's out there for you to try out. I ranked these items according to my own flavor preferences, which skew less sweet, with a less intense pumpkin flavor — I'm looking for desserts that taste balanced with a subtle note of pumpkin. This ranking might give you more clarity on the desserts you want to stock up on and which to skip. Your fall snacks and celebrations are about to get a lot sweeter.