If you want the most flavorful tuna salad, look beyond the standard mix-ins like celery. For the best tuna salad, you need onions, and not just one kind. The combo of red and green onions is elite, and once you try this recipe, you'll never make an onionless tuna salad again.

Onion-lovers know that the humble vegetable can contribute so much to a dish. Red onions offer a delicately sharp and sweet flavor, with an aroma that matches their cheery hue. Green onions are gentle and slightly herbal, bringing a soft flavor boost and a pleasant crunch. In tuna salad, the combo of red and green onion offers dimension and depth, breaking up the otherwise heavy flavors of mayo and tuna.

Green and red onions also add color and texture to your tuna salad, turning your tuna from a sad sack lunch into a deli experience. For incredible flavor, pickled red onions (onions soaked in sugar and vinegar) make tuna salad feel grown-up and gourmet. You can add scallion whites for even more crunch and onion flavor, but we think crisp scallion greens have the ideal bite and taste for tuna salad.