Tuna Salad Has Twice The Flavor When You Add Both These Onion Varieties
If you want the most flavorful tuna salad, look beyond the standard mix-ins like celery. For the best tuna salad, you need onions, and not just one kind. The combo of red and green onions is elite, and once you try this recipe, you'll never make an onionless tuna salad again.
Onion-lovers know that the humble vegetable can contribute so much to a dish. Red onions offer a delicately sharp and sweet flavor, with an aroma that matches their cheery hue. Green onions are gentle and slightly herbal, bringing a soft flavor boost and a pleasant crunch. In tuna salad, the combo of red and green onion offers dimension and depth, breaking up the otherwise heavy flavors of mayo and tuna.
Green and red onions also add color and texture to your tuna salad, turning your tuna from a sad sack lunch into a deli experience. For incredible flavor, pickled red onions (onions soaked in sugar and vinegar) make tuna salad feel grown-up and gourmet. You can add scallion whites for even more crunch and onion flavor, but we think crisp scallion greens have the ideal bite and taste for tuna salad.
Make red onions taste even better in tuna salad
If you want a mellower onion flavor, try soaking your onions before adding them to your tuna salad. Put your diced red onion in a bowl and cover with cold water. Let the onion soak for up to 30 minutes while you prep the rest of your tuna salad, then drain the onion and mix it into your salad.
When you slice an onion, it creates an enzymatic reaction that releases sulfur compounds into the air. These compounds are what make your eyes water when you cut onions, and these compounds also give onions their signature sharp flavor. Soaking your onions not only softens that sharp onion flavor, but it also gives them a softer, smoother texture for a more pleasant bite.
To deepen the flavor of your onions, you can sauté them with a bit of salt, which helps to draw out the onion's moisture. You can gently brown or even fully caramelize the red onion to add a rich, sweet flavor. Adding red and green onions to your tuna salad not only improves the taste but also adds important antioxidants that make your protein-packed meal even more nourishing.