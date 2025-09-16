Mellow Out The Overpowering Taste Of Raw Onions With A Simple Trick

The savory, almost sweet flavor of cooked onions is a welcome addition to many dishes, from spicy curries to warm French onion soups. However, the same cannot be said of raw onions. When raw, onions have a pungent flavor and a sharp aftertaste which may not be desirable to everyone. While the spicy crunch of raw onions may provide a textural boost to sandwiches, burgers, and salads, sometimes their sharpness can be too overbearing, masking the subtle flavor of other ingredients and dominating the overall flavor profile of the dish.

But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy onions raw. All you have to do is tame down their pungent taste a bit so that their sweet notes can shine more instead. To do so, immerse raw onions in cold water for about 15 minutes as soon as you chop them up. This simple trick helps draw out the sulphuric compounds that are responsible for that sharp and stinging bite, leaving you with raw onions that are crunchy and crisp while also not being too overbearing. Alternatively, if you're short on time, you can also rinse raw sliced onions for a quicker way to temper their bitter bite. Just wash them under cold running water for a minute or two instead of soaking. However, make sure to swirl and shake them around with your hands so that the water washes off each slice properly.