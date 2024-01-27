Rinse Sliced Onions For A Quicker Way To Temper That Bitter Bite

Raw onions give burgers, salads, and sandwiches an appetizing texture and delightful bite. However, some varieties can taste overly harsh and aggressive. If you're looking for a way to tame the strong flavor and sharp smell of your onions, slice them and rinse under cold water for a quicker way to temper that bitter bite.

The pungency of onions can be attributed to the amino acid sulfoxides that they contain. While it's true that you can draw out these sulfuric compounds and subdue the flavor of raw onions by soaking them in ice-cold water (along with a dash of baking soda if desired), this process can take up to 15 minutes. If you're rustling up a quick sandwich and haven't got the time to wait for your onions to mellow out in a bowl of chilled water, you can slice them, place them in a colander, and run cold water over them to curb their bitterness in mere seconds.

This method is ideal if you only need a few crescents of red onion for your hoagie because you can simply slice as much as you need, rinse them off, and get to assembling your sub at speed. Your sweeter-tasting onions will also be perfect to toss through salads and scatter over meaty gyros as their subdued flavor won't compete with the core ingredients in your meal. Instead, these tempered onions will beautifully complement your dish, giving it a rounder, fresher finish and a robust mouth-feel.