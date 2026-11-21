I've eaten plenty of Olive Garden appetizers in my day, and there's one that definitely outranks even the most inventive of the chain's pasta dishes. The Shrimp Fritto Misto might not look too fancy from the outside — just some battered, spiced, and fried seafood and vegetables. But the freshness and flavor it brings makes it a total standout among not only OG's other appetizers, but even its famous pasta dishes.

After a while, Olive Garden's pasta can taste very same-old, same-old; the same types of sauce, the same meat-laden accoutrements, the same sort of texture. Even though the chain tries to freshen up its lineup now and again with a number of unusual pasta combinations, it can all get stale. Bold, fresh and uncompromising, the Shrimp Fritto Misto breaks through all of that flavor clutter to deliver something special.

Onions and bell peppers meet fresh shrimp in this dish, with a spiced breading that's peppery and has a kick of sharpness to it, along with a little dash of salt. I like to dig into this app without any further enhancements, but the chain offers up both marinara sauce and ranch dipping sauce on the side. The marinara underlines the spice in the breading mix with its saucy brightness, while the ranch adds a creamy tang to it all, throwing a few more layers into the flavor profile. Diners have rightfully referred to this shrimp dish as Olive Garden's best work, and another Tasting Table critic agreed.