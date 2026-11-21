This Olive Garden Fried Seafood Appetizer Outshines The Iconic Pasta Entrees
I've eaten plenty of Olive Garden appetizers in my day, and there's one that definitely outranks even the most inventive of the chain's pasta dishes. The Shrimp Fritto Misto might not look too fancy from the outside — just some battered, spiced, and fried seafood and vegetables. But the freshness and flavor it brings makes it a total standout among not only OG's other appetizers, but even its famous pasta dishes.
After a while, Olive Garden's pasta can taste very same-old, same-old; the same types of sauce, the same meat-laden accoutrements, the same sort of texture. Even though the chain tries to freshen up its lineup now and again with a number of unusual pasta combinations, it can all get stale. Bold, fresh and uncompromising, the Shrimp Fritto Misto breaks through all of that flavor clutter to deliver something special.
Onions and bell peppers meet fresh shrimp in this dish, with a spiced breading that's peppery and has a kick of sharpness to it, along with a little dash of salt. I like to dig into this app without any further enhancements, but the chain offers up both marinara sauce and ranch dipping sauce on the side. The marinara underlines the spice in the breading mix with its saucy brightness, while the ranch adds a creamy tang to it all, throwing a few more layers into the flavor profile. Diners have rightfully referred to this shrimp dish as Olive Garden's best work, and another Tasting Table critic agreed.
A Tasting Table critic put the Shrimp Fritto Misto in their top three
If you need any more encouragement to try out the Shrimp Fritto Misto, a Tasting Table critic put it in third place while ranking Olive Garden's appetizer selection. They were pleased by the tender texture of the shrimp in the dish and pointed out that it never tasted overcooked and rubbery. They also praised the onions and peppers for adding contrasting texture and a flavor boost and noted the way the sauces improve the taste of the dish.
Interestingly enough, another Tasting Table critic ranked Olive Garden's seafood dishes and this one landed in eighth place, with the Herb Grilled Salmon popping up in first place. They complained about the saltiness of the dish, but noted there were no other major flaws connected to the appetizer. No matter where you land on the salty-versus-spicy scale, it's hard to deny that this dish is at least an inventive way to spend an evening among breadsticks and cheese graters.