'Olive Garden's Best Work' — This Is The Chain's Shrimp Dish That Diners Consider Divine

While this shrimp appetizer may be an underrated item for many, for others, it's the exact opposite. In fact, one of our taste testers included this item in their list of 11 dishes you should avoid ordering at Olive Garden. In a traditional fritto misto, a variety of seafood items are included, such as anchovies, squid, and shrimp. In Olive Garden's version, the "shrimp is hardly a substitute" for the classic seafood variety, declares our taste tester. If you don't mind the single protein option, this may not be a deal breaker. However, beyond the one-note protein, "the breading that the chain uses is overly greasy and salty, thus masking any flavor from the shrimp or vegetables," states our reviewer.

We saw this same complaint across customer reviews. "Decent value, but the breading was rather overly salty when I had it," states one Redditor. This makes sense considering the appetizer has an alarmingly high 5,010 mg of sodium, almost double the recommended daily value of sodium in a single serving. And because the salt is part of the breading itself, there's no way to modify the order to get it with less sodium. No other item on the menu comes close to those high levels. So, if you like things salty, this appetizer may be right up your alley. But if you don't want to be overwhelmed with the seasoning, you're better off ordering something else.