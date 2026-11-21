When you're craving a hot, melty cheeseburger, it's unlikely that you would head to a sit-down breakfast restaurant — but if you're bored of run-of-the-mill fast food burgers, you'll want to do just that. One popular breakfast chain offers a tasty burger with a crunchy Southern twist that will liven up your lunch. The Texas Angus Patty Melt from Waffle House is easily one of the best cheeseburgers from non-burger chain restaurants in our eyes.

Alongside waffles, eggs, and more, Waffle House offers an array of "Texas Melts" for lunch and dinner. Our favorite of the lot combines the onions, cheese, and beef patty of a classic patty melt with Texas toast. This Southern classic gives any sandwich a major Texas-style upgrade, as the bread's crispy, crusty exterior; fluffy, thick interior; and dose of buttery flavor knock other breads and buns out of the water. Waffle House is already onto something by combining the toast with gooey cheese and savory onions, but we also found its quarter-pound Angus beef patty to be shockingly high-quality. You can't have a good patty melt without a decent patty, and it turns out that Waffle House respects beef as much as other proteins like eggs, sausage, and bacon.

Speaking of bacon, you can add two smoky slices to your Texas Angus Patty Melt, as well as other toppings like lettuce and tomato, jalapeño peppers, grilled mushrooms, and even chili. Waffle House is well-known for highly customizable dishes like its hash browns, and this burger also wins points on that front.