One Of The Best Cheeseburgers From A Non-Burger Chain Swaps A Classic Bun For Texas Toast
When you're craving a hot, melty cheeseburger, it's unlikely that you would head to a sit-down breakfast restaurant — but if you're bored of run-of-the-mill fast food burgers, you'll want to do just that. One popular breakfast chain offers a tasty burger with a crunchy Southern twist that will liven up your lunch. The Texas Angus Patty Melt from Waffle House is easily one of the best cheeseburgers from non-burger chain restaurants in our eyes.
Alongside waffles, eggs, and more, Waffle House offers an array of "Texas Melts" for lunch and dinner. Our favorite of the lot combines the onions, cheese, and beef patty of a classic patty melt with Texas toast. This Southern classic gives any sandwich a major Texas-style upgrade, as the bread's crispy, crusty exterior; fluffy, thick interior; and dose of buttery flavor knock other breads and buns out of the water. Waffle House is already onto something by combining the toast with gooey cheese and savory onions, but we also found its quarter-pound Angus beef patty to be shockingly high-quality. You can't have a good patty melt without a decent patty, and it turns out that Waffle House respects beef as much as other proteins like eggs, sausage, and bacon.
Speaking of bacon, you can add two smoky slices to your Texas Angus Patty Melt, as well as other toppings like lettuce and tomato, jalapeño peppers, grilled mushrooms, and even chili. Waffle House is well-known for highly customizable dishes like its hash browns, and this burger also wins points on that front.
How Waffle House patrons customize the Texas Angus Patty Melt
True Waffle House fans already know that the Texas Angus Patty Melt is an elite order, with many customers online naming it as their go-to dish over waffles and other breakfast classics. Some even say that the chain makes their favorite patty melt of all time. Of course, this being Waffle House, fans have dished on the many ways they like to load up their Texas melt with toppings, condiments, and other customizations.
Perhaps the most popular move among patrons is to put Waffle House's iconic hash browns right into the Angus Patty Melt. "Put the hashbrowns on the sandwich, trust me," wrote one fan on Reddit. "Add jelly if you're into it." The crispy, oily spuds will add even more indulgence to the filling burger, complementing the crunch of the Texas toast as well. Some fruity jelly would certainly add extra intrigue, almost like a Monte Cristo sandwich, a cheesy, toasty dish often served with raspberry jam.
Ketchup would be a fine addition to your Angus Patty Melt, but fans recommend Waffle House Sauce even more highly. This smoky, creamy, slightly peppery sauce with a chipotle ranch vibe will surely wake up your sandwich. Try adding jalapeños as well if you like spicy food. Another Waffle House customer on Reddit shared that they "love to add an over easy egg to the burger." This mod perfectly straddles the line between breakfast and dinner, especially if you also add bacon to your melt.