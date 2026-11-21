Compared to many of its competitors, Chipotle is a restaurant where food prep appears to be on full display. Not only are orders constructed in view of customers — and according to their whims — but the employees working in the kitchen are also often visible from the line. Despite the apparent transparency, however, some diners might not realize that the majority of the proteins on offer are not cooked in-house. In fact, the only remaining meat that the chain fully prepares in the restaurant is its chicken.

The evidence of this might be apparent to anyone standing in line who pays careful attention to the kitchen staff, but employees have also spilled the beans online many times. "Carnitas, sofritas, and barbacoa come in bags and are supposed to be cooked to temp in a pot," one former employee shares on Reddit. "Depending on the store they might just get boiled in the bags. Chicken is the only protein that comes raw."

It might seem, then, that ordering the best Chipotle burrito bowl means picking the meat option cooked in-house, but that may not necessarily be the case. Yes, the marinated meat is grilled in-house, but what actually ends up in your burrito might not be any fresher than the options that arrive frozen and bagged. "The leftover chicken is put on on a tray and covered. Re cooked on the grill for the next day," that same Redditor and former Chipotle employee shares. "Stuff like barbacoa is cooked in smaller batches and there's less variance. If you like the shredded beef you'll like it every time. I've seen grill people overcook chicken and sometimes undercook it."