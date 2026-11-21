If the phrase "better late than never" could be applied to a fast food item, it would probably be chicken tenders. Unlike pizzas and burgers, which have been around forever, these strips of crumb-fried goodness were only first discovered around five decades ago. In that time, they have taken America by storm. And while names like Bojangles and Zaxby's will always be top of mind if you're seeking out these pieces of crunchy fried chicken, there's one Southern chain that truly turns up the heat with its signature Nashville hot chicken tenders. We're talking about Hattie B's Hot Chicken, born in Nashville, breaded and fried in 23 locations across six states.

Hattie B's featured prominently on our list of the eight best chicken tender chains in America, surrounded by heavy hitters like Raising Cane's, Guthrie's, Bojangles, and Zaxby's. Hattie B's has only been around since 2012, and was the newest chain on the list by some distance. It knows how to really turn on the heat, though.

In our feature, the chain got a special shout-out for the sheer variety of coating options on its tenders. Customers can pick their own heat levels, based on their preferences (or limits). The options start with the no-heat Southern and gently Sweet & Smoky rub. The highest level is "Shut the Cluck Up," which features tenders coated in cayenne, habaneros, and ghost peppers.