Forget Bojangles And Zaxby's: This Other Southern Chain Turns Up The Heat With Its Signature Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders
If the phrase "better late than never" could be applied to a fast food item, it would probably be chicken tenders. Unlike pizzas and burgers, which have been around forever, these strips of crumb-fried goodness were only first discovered around five decades ago. In that time, they have taken America by storm. And while names like Bojangles and Zaxby's will always be top of mind if you're seeking out these pieces of crunchy fried chicken, there's one Southern chain that truly turns up the heat with its signature Nashville hot chicken tenders. We're talking about Hattie B's Hot Chicken, born in Nashville, breaded and fried in 23 locations across six states.
Hattie B's featured prominently on our list of the eight best chicken tender chains in America, surrounded by heavy hitters like Raising Cane's, Guthrie's, Bojangles, and Zaxby's. Hattie B's has only been around since 2012, and was the newest chain on the list by some distance. It knows how to really turn on the heat, though.
In our feature, the chain got a special shout-out for the sheer variety of coating options on its tenders. Customers can pick their own heat levels, based on their preferences (or limits). The options start with the no-heat Southern and gently Sweet & Smoky rub. The highest level is "Shut the Cluck Up," which features tenders coated in cayenne, habaneros, and ghost peppers.
Heat and love, dialled up to 11
Not only is Hattie B known to have snaking queues and long wait times on the ground, it also has a lot of fans online. This is impressive for a chain that does not have a long history like its local competitors. "It might not be the OG hot chicken spot, but their chicken, sides, and banana pudding are absolutely delicious!" one happy customer posted on Reddit. While there are those who swear by older Nashville institutions such as Prince's and Bolton's, Hattie B's has enough fans who jump to defend it online. "Hattie B's is my favorite hot chicken place in Nashville, not sure why they get so much hate on Reddit. They have good flavor, decent heat, and the price is in line with other hot chicken restaurants," one fan wrote.
Meanwhile, the heat levels hit hard even for travelers from spice-loving countries, as an Indian tourist found out. "[We] ordered the hot and super hot wings. And oh my god, I did not know fried chicken that's this hot and this delicious existed," they wrote, adding that they'd be back for more hot chicken.
Unsurprisingly, Hattie B's Hot Chicken also made our list of nine best hot chicken chains in the U.S., one that also featured Dave's Hot Chicken, Hangry Joe's, and Angry Chickz. And if none of these spots are within driving distance, you can make some of your own. In fact, your chicken tenders will rival any takeout with this one-ingredient addition.