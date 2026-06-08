Your Chicken Tenders Will Rival Any Takeout With This One-Ingredient Addition
Unassuming and delightful, there's a lot to be said for the comfort provided by a fresh batch of chicken tenders. Every bite is a bit of nostalgia with the added nutritional value of lean poultry protein. If you really want to take your next plate of classic chicken tenders to new heights, it's as easy as including Old Bay seasoning in the mix.Though commonly thought of as a seafood accompaniment, knowing what's really in Old Bay seasoning helps to demonstrate its versatility.
This classic brand of seasoning includes savory notes from celery seed and black pepper, spice from paprika and mace, and the warming elements of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom, among others, amounting to a delicious and well-balanced accent for your chicken tenders.You can use as much or as little Old Bay as you like, and there are a few different ways to add this to your favorite chicken tender recipe.
For starters, you can use Old Bay to season either the batter, flour dredge, or both. It's also a great addition for blackened chicken tenders in place of blackening seasoning if you don't happen to have any on hand. Mix Old Bay with the rest of your dry rub ingredients and add it to your raw chicken tenders before cooking them in a cast-iron pan. Whether battered or blackened, a hearty dash of Old Bay is a reliable choice for flavorful chicken tenders with minimal effort.
Tips for serving up Old Bay-seasoned chicken tenders
In its most classic presentation, chicken tenders portioned alongside a side of satisfying sauce, and a serving of French fries simply can't be beat. You can even include Old Bay in them to play off of the seasoning already present. For example, try making your own remoulade sauce recipe to use as a dip for your chicken tenders. It's also perfect for sprinkling over hot fries.
If you prefer plant-based chicken, you'll be happy to know that Old Bay is vegan and vegetarian-friendly. Try crisping your preferred style of vegan chicken tenders in a pan on the stovetop or in your air fryer and tossing them in the seasoning. Then, turn up the heat with a side of homemade spicy ketchup mixed with Old Bay.
For a fuller meal, try turning your seasoned tenders into chicken Parmesan or serving them with a batch of grilled vegetables or a green salad for more wholesome nutrition. Alternatively, a hearty portion of creamy mashed potatoes will turn your tenders into the ultimate comfort food combo. No matter how you serve them, a little Old Bay goes a long way for mouthwatering chicken tenders.