Your Chicken Tenders Will Rival Any Takeout With This One-Ingredient Addition

Unassuming and delightful, there's a lot to be said for the comfort provided by a fresh batch of chicken tenders. Every bite is a bit of nostalgia with the added nutritional value of lean poultry protein. If you really want to take your next plate of classic chicken tenders to new heights, it's as easy as including Old Bay seasoning in the mix.Though commonly thought of as a seafood accompaniment, knowing what's really in Old Bay seasoning helps to demonstrate its versatility.

This classic brand of seasoning includes savory notes from celery seed and black pepper, spice from paprika and mace, and the warming elements of nutmeg, cinnamon, and cardamom, among others, amounting to a delicious and well-balanced accent for your chicken tenders.You can use as much or as little Old Bay as you like, and there are a few different ways to add this to your favorite chicken tender recipe.

For starters, you can use Old Bay to season either the batter, flour dredge, or both. It's also a great addition for blackened chicken tenders in place of blackening seasoning if you don't happen to have any on hand. Mix Old Bay with the rest of your dry rub ingredients and add it to your raw chicken tenders before cooking them in a cast-iron pan. Whether battered or blackened, a hearty dash of Old Bay is a reliable choice for flavorful chicken tenders with minimal effort.