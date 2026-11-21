Midweek meals often call for quick, easy, and comforting recipes, and the best ones don't need many ingredients to pull off. Using a few pantry items, you can be spooning into bowls of an American-style goulash made simple. The hearty dish calls for macaroni pasta, a pound of ground beef, chopped onion, kidney beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and chili seasoning. Everything cooks in a single skillet in just about half an hour, reducing the need for extra dishes and cleanup time, and the meal is easy to customize with whatever groceries you have stocked in your kitchen on a busy weekday.

Just as you would prepare meat for a batch of chili, you'll brown one pound of ground meat and add tomatoes or any other vegetables you would like to the skillet. Onions, peppers, and beans are solid choices here. Incorporating a chili seasoning packet means you don't need to rifle through your spice rack for individual spices, and it takes the guesswork out of measuring. Once the meat is cooked through, you'll add macaroni to the skillet, ensuring that there is enough liquid from the canned tomatoes to soften the pasta pieces. The pasta will cook directly in the sauce. Once the ingredients have gotten to know each other and are warm, you can ladle scoops to fill bowls. Servings can be garnished with extra cheese, dollops of sour cream, or chopped chives.