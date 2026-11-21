Give Sonic's All-American Bacon Smasher A Heartier Makeover With 2 Toppings
Sonic's All-American Bacon Smasher is already a loaded order. Fans say the build lives up to the hype, stacking two burger patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo on a potato bun. Those who want extra flavor and texture can add bacon to their orders, and those who want even more heat can add jalapeños. Seriously hungry customers are stacking Sonic sides on the burger, like secret menu items, such as chili cheese tots and Ched 'R' Peppers, turning this bulky burger into a loaded creation with a kick.
Chili cheese tots have fans, with some customers saying the order "always hits" on Facebook. The crispy potato tots come smothered in warm chili and melted cheddar cheese, and when scooped onto an All-American Bacon Smasher (which we rated in the top three burgers at Sonic), they add even more savory, beefy, cheesy flavors to the substantial order. The potato delivers subtle texture, while the chili and cheese complement the taste of the bacon and beef. You'll need to assemble the upgrade yourself, piling tots on top of the burger itself and ladling as much chili and cheese as you'd like. Needless to say, this is a build that calls for extra napkins.
Give yourself a bulkier burger build
For even more heat, Sonic's Ched 'R' Peppers (one of our many favorite burger hacks at each fast food chain), which are breaded and fried jalapeño peppers packed with cheddar cheese, bring another crunchy ingredient to the burger. The subtle heat kicks up the taste of the burger, turning the All-American Bacon Smasher into the kind of meal that will keep you satisfied until the next. These peppers, too, need to be ordered as a side and added yourself. Cutting a pepper in half can help spread the flavors across the sandwich. If the build sounds too bulky, you can alternate bites of the peppers with bites of the burger for the ultimate DIY experience.
Those with a considerable appetite can double down and add both sides to the burger. "This is just ridiculous. I'll take two of them," wrote one fan on TikTok. Since you'll be ordering a burger and sides to compile this creation yourself, you will have to shell out for it, but your taste buds and your stomach may not protest if your hunger levels are high.