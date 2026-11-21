Sonic's All-American Bacon Smasher is already a loaded order. Fans say the build lives up to the hype, stacking two burger patties with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayo on a potato bun. Those who want extra flavor and texture can add bacon to their orders, and those who want even more heat can add jalapeños. Seriously hungry customers are stacking Sonic sides on the burger, like secret menu items, such as chili cheese tots and Ched 'R' Peppers, turning this bulky burger into a loaded creation with a kick.

Chili cheese tots have fans, with some customers saying the order "always hits" on Facebook. The crispy potato tots come smothered in warm chili and melted cheddar cheese, and when scooped onto an All-American Bacon Smasher (which we rated in the top three burgers at Sonic), they add even more savory, beefy, cheesy flavors to the substantial order. The potato delivers subtle texture, while the chili and cheese complement the taste of the bacon and beef. You'll need to assemble the upgrade yourself, piling tots on top of the burger itself and ladling as much chili and cheese as you'd like. Needless to say, this is a build that calls for extra napkins.