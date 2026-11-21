Burger King Vs McDonald's: One Chain's B-E-C Breakfast Sandwich Blew The Other Away
The bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit may not have been the first fast food breakfast sandwich to hit the market, but it has in many ways become the gold standard. It is a staple on menu boards at quick-service restaurants, and an easy metric by which these chains can be stacked up against one another. In a comparison of the many breakfast sandwiches at Burger King and McDonald's, two titans of the fast food world, we found a stark gap between their respective B-E-C biscuits. According to our reviewer, the McDonald's sandwich came out miles ahead of the competition.
From the moment our reviewer unwrapped Burger King's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, they had their doubts. In lieu of the expected fluffy golden-brown biscuit, what was uncovered was something thin, dark, and tough, wrapped around a filling that was similarly off-putting. Bland, hard, and far too dry, our taste tester left this sandwich with a mark straight from the bottom of the barrel: "Never again."
The McDonald's breakfast offering, on the other hand, came out of the wrapper looking like a daisy, and delivered in all the areas that its BK counterpart missed. The biscuit was buttery, moist, and tender, with fluffy eggs, smoky bacon, and a perfect amount of cheese tucked in the center. Falling distinctly on the other side of the scoring chart, this is a sandwich that our reviewer said they would "probably have again soon."
McDonald's Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit is a clear favorite
Opinions about the quality of fast food breakfast sandwiches vary online, but few seem to argue with the dominance of McDonald's B-E-C sandwich. "McDonald's will always have the best bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit," wrote one Redditor on a thread comparing offerings from several chains. Another voice on Reddit shared that, while it may not look particularly impressive when it arrives, the Mickey D's biscuit shows up on the palate: "When you take that first bite.....Look out!" Importantly, we saw these same trends in our rankings of individual restaurant breakfast menus, too.
Looking at our ranking of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches, the Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit locked down a respectable third place spot out of seven. It may not be McDonald's absolute best, but it isn't far off either. Upon switching gears to our ranking of every Burger King breakfast item, however, the difference is clear. On that list, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit came in dead last out of 14 entries. The explanation was quite similar, with the reviewer noting the particularly bad texture of the biscuit as a major culprit to its low score.
At McDonald's, the B-E-C is a safe bet. However, for those looking for the best item on the Burger King breakfast menu, our reviewers and fans alike suggest sticking with a Croissan'wich.