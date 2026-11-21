The bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit may not have been the first fast food breakfast sandwich to hit the market, but it has in many ways become the gold standard. It is a staple on menu boards at quick-service restaurants, and an easy metric by which these chains can be stacked up against one another. In a comparison of the many breakfast sandwiches at Burger King and McDonald's, two titans of the fast food world, we found a stark gap between their respective B-E-C biscuits. According to our reviewer, the McDonald's sandwich came out miles ahead of the competition.

From the moment our reviewer unwrapped Burger King's Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, they had their doubts. In lieu of the expected fluffy golden-brown biscuit, what was uncovered was something thin, dark, and tough, wrapped around a filling that was similarly off-putting. Bland, hard, and far too dry, our taste tester left this sandwich with a mark straight from the bottom of the barrel: "Never again."

The McDonald's breakfast offering, on the other hand, came out of the wrapper looking like a daisy, and delivered in all the areas that its BK counterpart missed. The biscuit was buttery, moist, and tender, with fluffy eggs, smoky bacon, and a perfect amount of cheese tucked in the center. Falling distinctly on the other side of the scoring chart, this is a sandwich that our reviewer said they would "probably have again soon."