Ordering food from anywhere, regardless of whether you're ordering in-person or online, can come with mixed results. Perhaps you've had luck ordering in-person from a local haunt that you're fairly familiar with now. Maybe you've been burned by ordering online and were met with an order that disappointed you (with the delivery fee dealing a doubly brutal blow). Either way, while each method has pros and cons, ordering in-person seems to be preferable at Subway.

A tried-and-true benefit to ordering Subway in-person is that you can observe your sandwich being made and kindly ask the sandwich artist to add more ingredients if you deem the amount they've given you to be unsatisfactory. If you don't give such instructions, it's possible that your sandwich won't be as heavy on some of the ingredients you've added, and thus, you may not get the best bang for your buck. A user on YouTube comments that "this is why ordering through the app doesn't work," claiming that "you get the skinniest sandwich ever."

On the Subway app, you're basically left hoping that the sandwich will be composed to your liking. This is true even if you order extra toppings. In person, it's virtually impossible for your sandwich to be underwhelming. If you want more pickles, all you have to do is ask, and that's not an opportunity app users are afforded.