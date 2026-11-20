Why Subway Fans Agree That Ordering In Person Vs The App Gets You A Better Sandwich
Ordering food from anywhere, regardless of whether you're ordering in-person or online, can come with mixed results. Perhaps you've had luck ordering in-person from a local haunt that you're fairly familiar with now. Maybe you've been burned by ordering online and were met with an order that disappointed you (with the delivery fee dealing a doubly brutal blow). Either way, while each method has pros and cons, ordering in-person seems to be preferable at Subway.
A tried-and-true benefit to ordering Subway in-person is that you can observe your sandwich being made and kindly ask the sandwich artist to add more ingredients if you deem the amount they've given you to be unsatisfactory. If you don't give such instructions, it's possible that your sandwich won't be as heavy on some of the ingredients you've added, and thus, you may not get the best bang for your buck. A user on YouTube comments that "this is why ordering through the app doesn't work," claiming that "you get the skinniest sandwich ever."
On the Subway app, you're basically left hoping that the sandwich will be composed to your liking. This is true even if you order extra toppings. In person, it's virtually impossible for your sandwich to be underwhelming. If you want more pickles, all you have to do is ask, and that's not an opportunity app users are afforded.
The jury is out on ordering Subway via the app
Ordering in person is a Subway ordering trick regulars swear by. Just like how asking for sauce to precede toppings guarantees you a tastier Subway sandwich, asking for a heartier helping of ingredients in-person is an advantage many customers may be overlooking. Communicating with Subway workers in-person should make for a more efficient experience nonetheless. This way, you can not only monitor the number of ingredients, but also whether it's toasted per your request, or whether the correct choice of bread was selected. Ordering online or via the app would hypothetically provide more clarity, given that selections are specifically marked, but you don't get the same nuance that you would when speaking with someone across a glass display.
To be fair, though, more ingredients won't necessarily make your Subway sandwiches taste better, and some YouTube comments have shared that they don't have the same misfortune that others do when they order via the app. One customer explains that they "love ordering through the app lately" because they aren't met with the same time constraints of having to decide on their order right then and there, and they feel as though the Subway they order from "never skimps." As such, ordering via the app may be adequate and indistinguishable on a case-by-case basis. Still, you should never get less than you wanted if you order in-person and don't mind politely speaking up about it.