Make Your Subway Sandwiches Taste 10X Better With This Topping Hack
Whatever your go-to Subway sandwich order is, there's always a way to upgrade it for a little extra pizazz. From toasting the bread to adding depth with a pinch of salt, an additional step or ordering hack can take it from boring to totally crave-worthy. One popular hack requires you to order all of your toppings on the side. While this might seem contradictory, if you've got a little time on your hands, it can truly make your Subway sandwich taste better, allowing you to get a little bit of every flavor in each bite.
If you ask for all the toppings on the side, you may wonder why you wouldn't just order a salad instead of a sandwich, but trust us: This is the ultimate way to upgrade both the taste and texture of your sub. After purchasing your toppings and bread at Subway, head to your kitchen and pull out your cutting board. Chop up all of those veggies into uniform pieces, and place them back onto the bread. Mix all of the ingredients up with your favorite Subway sauce, or just add a little drizzle of oil and vinegar to the top. Either way, each bite will be bursting with flavor, and you've got yourself a unique, satisfying sub that resembles the TikTok chopped Italian sandwich.
Other reasons for ordering Subway toppings on the side
Beyond giving your Subway sandwich the chopped salad treatment — which has the potential to both stretch your order and improve its taste and texture — this hack is genius for other reasons as well. For starters, you'll avoid a soggy sandwich. If you're ordering Subway earlier in the day but don't plan on eating your sandwich until later on, ordering toppings and Subway sauces on the side is a great way to ensure a solid sandwich that doesn't ruin your afternoon.
Ordering toppings on the side will also allow you to be in charge of the amount of each topping you add to your sandwich, as well as where each ingredient is placed. Subway does have limits on how many veggies they can pile into your sandwich, but you might find that their standard amount is actually too much for your taste buds, especially if it's something spicy like jalapeños. Additionally, you might have preferences as to where, exactly, cucumbers are placed. If this is the case, ordering veggies on the side truly allows you to be the sandwich artist so you get exactly what you want.