Make Your Subway Sandwiches Taste 10X Better With This Topping Hack

Whatever your go-to Subway sandwich order is, there's always a way to upgrade it for a little extra pizazz. From toasting the bread to adding depth with a pinch of salt, an additional step or ordering hack can take it from boring to totally crave-worthy. One popular hack requires you to order all of your toppings on the side. While this might seem contradictory, if you've got a little time on your hands, it can truly make your Subway sandwich taste better, allowing you to get a little bit of every flavor in each bite.

If you ask for all the toppings on the side, you may wonder why you wouldn't just order a salad instead of a sandwich, but trust us: This is the ultimate way to upgrade both the taste and texture of your sub. After purchasing your toppings and bread at Subway, head to your kitchen and pull out your cutting board. Chop up all of those veggies into uniform pieces, and place them back onto the bread. Mix all of the ingredients up with your favorite Subway sauce, or just add a little drizzle of oil and vinegar to the top. Either way, each bite will be bursting with flavor, and you've got yourself a unique, satisfying sub that resembles the TikTok chopped Italian sandwich.