For Cheaper Fried Fish, Switch Out The Cod For This 'Poor Man's' Alternative
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As a New Zealander, I consider fish and chips its own food group. But making fried fish often means weighing up the enjoyment of a tasty option like cod against the lighter price tag of cheaper fish. This is where whiting comes into its own. As Earp's Seafood Market described it in a video shared on Facebook, "Whiting is sometimes called 'poor man's cod,' because it has a similar mild flavor and texture, but it's often more affordable." Although whiting is smaller and more delicate than cod, with some careful handling, you can fry it for far fewer dollars.
Fresh fish prices vary according to season, location, processing, and other factors, but the price difference between these two fish is noticeable. At the time of writing, 2 pounds of Great Value Frozen Wild Caught Pacific Whiting Fillets cost $9.67, while the same weight of Great Value Wild Caught Skinless Cod Fillets cost $23.76. With its sturdier structure and firmer texture, cod's flexibility in the kitchen comes at a higher price — more than double, to be exact. However, with gentle battering and frying, whiting can compete on a plate of classic British fish and chips.
How to fry whiting for classic fish and chips
There are many essential tips for frying fish, many of which are useful for more delicate fish like whiting. If you're pan-frying fish, make sure not to disturb it until it's time to flip. Don't use too thick a batter, as these thinner fillets could get lost under a thick coating. Using smaller pieces can also give you the best chance of keeping them together. If you've got frozen whiting fillets, thaw them carefully in the fridge and pat dry to give them the best chance of staying in one piece.
In the U.S., there are generally two types of whiting you'll encounter: Atlantic and Pacific. Whiting can sometimes also be referred to as hake, with Pacific hake coming from the West Coast, and silver hake from the East Coast. Ignore red and white hake, however, as these are a different family, considered "true" hake. If you see hake for sale, it could be the same white fish to try if you're bored of cod under a different name.
Just because a fish is affordable doesn't mean you should buy it, and there are several types of cheap fish you should avoid. Whiting, luckily, is one proven to give cod a swim for its money. Made with a gentle hand, a hake fish burger is another delectable way to enjoy this thrift-wise fish.