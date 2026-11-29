There are many essential tips for frying fish, many of which are useful for more delicate fish like whiting. If you're pan-frying fish, make sure not to disturb it until it's time to flip. Don't use too thick a batter, as these thinner fillets could get lost under a thick coating. Using smaller pieces can also give you the best chance of keeping them together. If you've got frozen whiting fillets, thaw them carefully in the fridge and pat dry to give them the best chance of staying in one piece.

In the U.S., there are generally two types of whiting you'll encounter: Atlantic and Pacific. Whiting can sometimes also be referred to as hake, with Pacific hake coming from the West Coast, and silver hake from the East Coast. Ignore red and white hake, however, as these are a different family, considered "true" hake. If you see hake for sale, it could be the same white fish to try if you're bored of cod under a different name.

Just because a fish is affordable doesn't mean you should buy it, and there are several types of cheap fish you should avoid. Whiting, luckily, is one proven to give cod a swim for its money. Made with a gentle hand, a hake fish burger is another delectable way to enjoy this thrift-wise fish.