Cordon bleu might sound fancy for fast food, but a few strategic tweaks can bring the flavors of this classic chicken dish to a McDonald's breakfast sandwich. While a chicken cordon bleu recipe calls for fried chicken, ham, cheese, egg, and seasoned breadcrumbs, an Egg McMuffin offers ingredients that can echo the original. Without any modifications, McDonald's Egg McMuffin presents an egg tucked inside a buttery toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon and American cheese. The Canadian bacon can stand in for the ham in cordon bleu, and the cheese is already there. Adding a McDonald's chicken item to the Egg McMuffin can imitate the flavors of the cordon bleu and deliver a hearty meal that can hold you over until the next.

Crispy chicken fillets are used to build the McCrispy. Ask for the original McChicken patty, or request a Spicy McChicken patty if you'd like more heat in your sandwich. If your local McDonald's doesn't have the crispy chicken patty available as a side order, consider an order of Chicken McNuggets that can be stacked inside the McMuffin. A McChicken Biscuit sandwich can be similarly reworked, as the patty is served inside a buttery baked biscuit, though you'll need to add egg, cheese, and ham to this order. It might be a more complex request, but it isn't impossible. "My girlfriend gets the Chicken Biscuit sandwich and adds the egg from an Egg McMuffin to it. She loves it," wrote one commenter on YouTube. Just be aware that not every location offers the McChicken Biscuit, so you might need to time separate breakfast and lunch orders to get your hands on both the McMuffin and the chicken patty.