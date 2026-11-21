Forget The Classic Egg McMuffin — Try Ordering It Cordon Bleu-Style For A Hearty Boost
Cordon bleu might sound fancy for fast food, but a few strategic tweaks can bring the flavors of this classic chicken dish to a McDonald's breakfast sandwich. While a chicken cordon bleu recipe calls for fried chicken, ham, cheese, egg, and seasoned breadcrumbs, an Egg McMuffin offers ingredients that can echo the original. Without any modifications, McDonald's Egg McMuffin presents an egg tucked inside a buttery toasted English muffin with Canadian bacon and American cheese. The Canadian bacon can stand in for the ham in cordon bleu, and the cheese is already there. Adding a McDonald's chicken item to the Egg McMuffin can imitate the flavors of the cordon bleu and deliver a hearty meal that can hold you over until the next.
Crispy chicken fillets are used to build the McCrispy. Ask for the original McChicken patty, or request a Spicy McChicken patty if you'd like more heat in your sandwich. If your local McDonald's doesn't have the crispy chicken patty available as a side order, consider an order of Chicken McNuggets that can be stacked inside the McMuffin. A McChicken Biscuit sandwich can be similarly reworked, as the patty is served inside a buttery baked biscuit, though you'll need to add egg, cheese, and ham to this order. It might be a more complex request, but it isn't impossible. "My girlfriend gets the Chicken Biscuit sandwich and adds the egg from an Egg McMuffin to it. She loves it," wrote one commenter on YouTube. Just be aware that not every location offers the McChicken Biscuit, so you might need to time separate breakfast and lunch orders to get your hands on both the McMuffin and the chicken patty.
A refined fast food order
Though a Chicken & Egg McMuffin has been spotted as a limited-time offering on international menus, the sandwich may not be available stateside. To bring your customized Egg McMuffin even closer to an original chicken cordon bleu, look for honey mustard dipping sauce or request it alongside Chicken McNuggets. The tangy taste of the sauce is similar to the mustard sauce commonly served alongside chicken cordon bleu dishes.
Customers who have tried the Egg McMuffin alterations have shared plenty of appreciation for it. "I highly recommend this, this is freaking awesome!" said one user on Facebook after tasting the sandwich. But if the taste of the egg throws you off, you can request for it to be left off of your order. Your customized creation can also be enhanced with an extra order of cheese for a richer bite. On leisurely days and during weekend brunches, this is also the kind of sandwich that can be made at home. A cheesy chicken cordon bleu panini can be just the ticket for your morning after a big night or when you want to impress guests with a savory and satisfying dish.