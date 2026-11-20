Casseroles are a huge time-saver for those who don't want to spend their whole day in the kitchen and dirty a ton of dishes. It's baked in one dish, and the prep is super easy. There are also plenty of creative casserole recipes that use simple pantry staples. If you have a pack of ground beef, a few potatoes, and a can of cream of mushroom soup, you have lunch taken care of with an easy three-layer casserole.

The first layer is thinly sliced potatoes, spread evenly on the bottom of the casserole dish. Next comes the ground beef, which should be quickly browned and seasoned before you add it to the potatoes. The final layer is the cream of mushroom soup — straight from the can, mixed with a bit of milk for a pourable texture. The soup provides moisture, preventing the beef and potatoes from drying out. It also binds everything together and adds that gentle umami flavor that comes from the mushrooms. This casserole is similar to the classic beef moussaka, sans béchamel and with fewer layers. You'll bake it for about an hour and can finish it in the oven with a cheddar cheese topping.