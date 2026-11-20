With Ground Beef, Potatoes, And Cream Of Mushroom Soup, You Have The Start Of A 3-Layer Casserole
Casseroles are a huge time-saver for those who don't want to spend their whole day in the kitchen and dirty a ton of dishes. It's baked in one dish, and the prep is super easy. There are also plenty of creative casserole recipes that use simple pantry staples. If you have a pack of ground beef, a few potatoes, and a can of cream of mushroom soup, you have lunch taken care of with an easy three-layer casserole.
The first layer is thinly sliced potatoes, spread evenly on the bottom of the casserole dish. Next comes the ground beef, which should be quickly browned and seasoned before you add it to the potatoes. The final layer is the cream of mushroom soup — straight from the can, mixed with a bit of milk for a pourable texture. The soup provides moisture, preventing the beef and potatoes from drying out. It also binds everything together and adds that gentle umami flavor that comes from the mushrooms. This casserole is similar to the classic beef moussaka, sans béchamel and with fewer layers. You'll bake it for about an hour and can finish it in the oven with a cheddar cheese topping.
The three-layer casserole offers plenty of room for tasty swaps and veggie additions
This simple casserole can be enjoyed as is, or it can serve as a blank canvas on which you get to express your culinary free will. Individual ingredients are easy to swap out — for example, if you want a leaner version, swap out the beef for ground turkey. Further, if mushroom soup isn't your favorite, use cream of chicken soup instead. Want a more veggie-forward flavor profile? Go for the cream of broccoli cheese soup.
Speaking of veggies, you'll notice that the original version of the casserole doesn't really feature any, so feel free to add them if you're going for a more balanced dish. Canned sweet corn, peas, green beans, or a mix of veggies would all be great mix-ins. If you often find casseroles boring, they might be missing textural variety, and veggies are a great way to add some diversity. You have some wiggle room with the potatoes, too. If regular taters aren't scratching the itch, swap them out for sweet potatoes, taking inspiration from our sweet potato casserole with bacon recipe.