If Your Casseroles Feel Boring, You Might Be Missing This

Many of us grew up eating casseroles. These simple, one-dish meals are often comfort food classics. Just about anything you can cook in a single pot or baking dish can be considered a casserole, and that loose structure is part of what allowed them to become so popular. One day, you might be having pasta and veggies with a creamy sauce. The next day, it might be a chicken bake with a biscuit crust. Unfortunately, casseroles have a habit of becoming a little one-note. This is especially true of recipes that were born out of the 1960s and 1970s. Casseroles, especially if eaten frequently, could become boring even if you couldn't put your finger on why. And the problem may not have been the flavor, but the texture.

Tasting Table talked to Bobby Hicks, author of "Retro Recipes," and asked what the best ways to jazz up a tired casserole might be. "Texture is very much a driver for modern cuisine today," he says. This is, after all, part of the appeal of a crunchy potato chip or the coating on some perfect Southern-fried chicken. It's not just the flavor but the feeling when you eat it that makes it enjoyable.

"When I cook something, I always taste and then consider if it needs more salt, fat, acid and texture, and if you can take your dish one step further by adding some kind of crunch, it'll make everyone else happier," Hicks says. There are plenty of ways to apply this to a casserole.