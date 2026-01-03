If Your Casseroles Feel Boring, You Might Be Missing This
Many of us grew up eating casseroles. These simple, one-dish meals are often comfort food classics. Just about anything you can cook in a single pot or baking dish can be considered a casserole, and that loose structure is part of what allowed them to become so popular. One day, you might be having pasta and veggies with a creamy sauce. The next day, it might be a chicken bake with a biscuit crust. Unfortunately, casseroles have a habit of becoming a little one-note. This is especially true of recipes that were born out of the 1960s and 1970s. Casseroles, especially if eaten frequently, could become boring even if you couldn't put your finger on why. And the problem may not have been the flavor, but the texture.
Tasting Table talked to Bobby Hicks, author of "Retro Recipes," and asked what the best ways to jazz up a tired casserole might be. "Texture is very much a driver for modern cuisine today," he says. This is, after all, part of the appeal of a crunchy potato chip or the coating on some perfect Southern-fried chicken. It's not just the flavor but the feeling when you eat it that makes it enjoyable.
"When I cook something, I always taste and then consider if it needs more salt, fat, acid and texture, and if you can take your dish one step further by adding some kind of crunch, it'll make everyone else happier," Hicks says. There are plenty of ways to apply this to a casserole.
Meet your goal with casserole
The casserole rose to prominence after World War II in America, thanks to a number of innovations in the kitchen. There were plenty of casseroles that people ate all the time. Canned soups, frozen vegetables, and other ingredients made it easy to combine items and bake them. While that can make a complete meal for you, it also tends to mix wet, messy textures with more of the same. The end result could be a mushy or soggy casserole, which is one of the big mistakes of casserole making.
There are ways to counteract this textual problem, of course. "I think this is one of the reasons why a Green Bean Casserole is still so sacred today is because of the added texture, but you better not forget those crispy onions on top!" Hicks says, and he makes a great point. The crispy onions make that dish. Even a delicious homemade mac and cheese needs a crispy coating to give it that final touch, whether that comes from panko, crushed saltines, or corn flakes.
Depending on the kind of casserole you're making, sesame seeds or toasted nuts can add a nice textural element. Mixing grated cheese with bread crumbs on top, so the surface gets crusty and chewy, is another fun idea. You could also try topping the casserole with crispy bits of bacon or pancetta. Chopped green onions can add both a crunchy and fresh element.
We have some great casserole recipes that include plenty of texture, if you're interested. And remember, you can always add more textural elements to give them a boost if you like.