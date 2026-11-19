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If you're shopping for an induction range, it's obviously tempting to gravitate to brands you know, especially brands like Bosch and Whirlpool. As one of the hottest kitchen trends of the year, induction stoves are on everyone's mind these days. However, according to Consumer Reports, the brand to watch for reliability is Frigidaire Professional. The premium tier of Frigidaire's appliances earned the top spot in Consumer Reports' 2026 brand reliability rankings for electric induction ranges, making it an excellent choice for folks who want a dependable stove without having to spend all their precious pennies.

Of course, Consumer Reports evaluates ranges on more than just brand reputation and how well they perform when new. Its testing includes how quickly cooktops heat water, how well they maintain temperatures, how evenly the oven bakes, and their broiling performance. But perhaps most importantly, the organization surveys owners about whether their appliances ever developed problems or stopped working to formulate a predicted reliability rating for each appliance brand — and who better to know than the home cooks themselves? The organization's latest reliability survey covered more than 55,000 appliances purchased between 2016 and 2026 and gave us some intriguing data.

Frigidaire Professional outscored both Bosch and Whirlpool for predicted reliability in brand rankings, but perhaps even more impressively, Frigidaire's standard line came in second. The review specifically praised the Frigidaire Professional PCFI3080AF range and its cooktop performance at both high and low temperatures, along with its baking, broiling, and oven capacity.