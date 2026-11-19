Consumer Reports Named The Most Reliable Induction Range Brand, And It's Not From Whirlpool Or Bosch
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If you're shopping for an induction range, it's obviously tempting to gravitate to brands you know, especially brands like Bosch and Whirlpool. As one of the hottest kitchen trends of the year, induction stoves are on everyone's mind these days. However, according to Consumer Reports, the brand to watch for reliability is Frigidaire Professional. The premium tier of Frigidaire's appliances earned the top spot in Consumer Reports' 2026 brand reliability rankings for electric induction ranges, making it an excellent choice for folks who want a dependable stove without having to spend all their precious pennies.
Of course, Consumer Reports evaluates ranges on more than just brand reputation and how well they perform when new. Its testing includes how quickly cooktops heat water, how well they maintain temperatures, how evenly the oven bakes, and their broiling performance. But perhaps most importantly, the organization surveys owners about whether their appliances ever developed problems or stopped working to formulate a predicted reliability rating for each appliance brand — and who better to know than the home cooks themselves? The organization's latest reliability survey covered more than 55,000 appliances purchased between 2016 and 2026 and gave us some intriguing data.
Frigidaire Professional outscored both Bosch and Whirlpool for predicted reliability in brand rankings, but perhaps even more impressively, Frigidaire's standard line came in second. The review specifically praised the Frigidaire Professional PCFI3080AF range and its cooktop performance at both high and low temperatures, along with its baking, broiling, and oven capacity.
Consumer Reports highlighted both Frigidaire's Professional and Gallery lines
Some other standout features of this Professional range include the air fry option, which lets you prepare crispier foods without having to deal with a separate appliance. Other features include a temperature probe, a glide rack, and two self-cleaning options. The convection bake option helps food cook more evenly, while the steam roast combines heat with moisture to prevent food from drying out. The fingerprint-resistant, smudge-proof finish is also appealing to anyone who struggles with keeping a stainless steel oven clean.
Consumer Reports also highlighted Frigidaire Gallery, which is a lower-priced option. The Frigidaire brand actually offers three lines to choose from, depending on your cooking level and experience. Gallery is positioned as its mid-range tier, while the Professional line targets shoppers who want a more premium, commercial-inspired kitchen. Both offer advanced cooking features, but they obviously differ in design and style. The Frigidaire Gallery GCFI3060BF range recently earned the Consumer Reports' pick for the best induction range of 2026, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at. If price is a concern, the Professional range is currently on sale for around $1,800-$2,100, while the Gallery is a bit cheaper, currently on sale for around $1,500-$1,550.
Ultimately, whichever option you choose, both are full of useful features for cooks who want an ultra-reliable oven and flexible cooking modes. Just remember that if you're choosing induction for the first time, there's plenty of stovetop mistakes you'll want to avoid.