Americans may think of McDonald's and Burger King when it comes to fast food burgers, but Shake Shack and Culver's are the faces of the industry's future. The two smaller chains are part of a wave of growth for once-local burger chains in recent years, along with other popular regional chains like In-N-Out and Whataburger. But any rising chain can come with concerns about nutrition, and if you want to try Culver's or Shake Shack but also go with the one that has a more healthy burger, you should lean towards Culver's.

To compare we looked at the single-patty cheeseburger versions of both brand's flagship options, Shake Shack's ShackBurger and Culver's ButterBurger, as a baseline for each chain's offerings. We added lettuce and tomato to the ButterBurger to match Shake Shack's toppings. There is no default sauce on Culver's ButterBurger, so we also added ketchup, mayo, and mustard — which roughly matches the flavor profile of Shake Shack's ShackSauce – but also compared the two without sauce.

With the sauces, Culver's cheeseburger had slightly more calories, 580 to 500, but calories are not a great representation of nutrition as a whole. Shake Shack's cheeseburger had higher levels of some things you should limit, with the biggest being sodium. The single ShackBurger has 1250 milligrams of sodium, which is 54% of your daily recommended level, while the ButterBurger only had 930. Without sauces it was an even bigger difference: 1190 milligrams for Shake Shack and 700 for Culver's. Shake Shack's quarter pound burgers are a bit bigger than Culver's, but that's also quite a bit more sodium.