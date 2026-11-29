Culver's Vs Shake Shack: Which Burger Is Actually Healthier?
Americans may think of McDonald's and Burger King when it comes to fast food burgers, but Shake Shack and Culver's are the faces of the industry's future. The two smaller chains are part of a wave of growth for once-local burger chains in recent years, along with other popular regional chains like In-N-Out and Whataburger. But any rising chain can come with concerns about nutrition, and if you want to try Culver's or Shake Shack but also go with the one that has a more healthy burger, you should lean towards Culver's.
To compare we looked at the single-patty cheeseburger versions of both brand's flagship options, Shake Shack's ShackBurger and Culver's ButterBurger, as a baseline for each chain's offerings. We added lettuce and tomato to the ButterBurger to match Shake Shack's toppings. There is no default sauce on Culver's ButterBurger, so we also added ketchup, mayo, and mustard — which roughly matches the flavor profile of Shake Shack's ShackSauce – but also compared the two without sauce.
With the sauces, Culver's cheeseburger had slightly more calories, 580 to 500, but calories are not a great representation of nutrition as a whole. Shake Shack's cheeseburger had higher levels of some things you should limit, with the biggest being sodium. The single ShackBurger has 1250 milligrams of sodium, which is 54% of your daily recommended level, while the ButterBurger only had 930. Without sauces it was an even bigger difference: 1190 milligrams for Shake Shack and 700 for Culver's. Shake Shack's quarter pound burgers are a bit bigger than Culver's, but that's also quite a bit more sodium.
Culver's ButterBurger edged out Shake Shack's ShackBurger with less sodium and trans fat
Surprisingly, the Culver's menu item known as the "ButterBurger" also has a narrow advantage in the fats you should be limiting or avoiding, saturated fat and trans fat. Saturated fat is less of a concern, and some is fine if you keep in check. Here Shake Shack's 12 grams was a little lower than Culver's 13 grams. Without sauce they both had the same 11 grams.
However the ShackBurger has 1 gram of trans fat, while the ButterBurger has .5. Trans fat is the most unhealthy of fats, and it's recommended you don't consume any if possible, with the maximum recommended level being only 2.2 grams per day. So an extra half gram makes a difference, and given trans fat's issues, Culver's had the overall edge in fat as well.
Where the ShackBurger has the advantage is in protein. It has a strong 29 grams, while Culver's option has 24 grams. Neither choice has much fiber, but Shake Shack's burger actually lists 0 grams, while Culver's at least has 1 gram. The ShackBurger also has a little less sugar, with the ButterBurger having 10 grams with our sauce choices and 7 grams without them, while the ShackBurger contains only 6 grams with or without sauce.
So your choice will come down to what you are looking for. The higher sodium and trans fat at Shake Shack makes us lean towards Culver's as the healthier option, but if you care more about getting extra protein, Shake Shack is the better bet. Neither choice is that much of a concern as part of an overall balanced diet, so in this case make the decision however you prefer without any worry.