This Hard-To-Find Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavor Will Take Boomers Back To The '70s
Few things spark joyful childhood nostalgia more instantly than ice cream. That's why many of us hold a place in our hearts for certain flavors throughout our lives — every scoop is not just delicious, but a sweet and icy blast from the past. So, you have to feel for the Boomers and anyone else who developed a devotion to one particular Baskin-Robbins variety, only to face quite the struggle finding it today: pink bubblegum. This is one of the virtually forgotten 1970s-era ice cream flavors that deserve a comeback.
The classic flavor had a satisfying vibrant pastel-pink color and a creamy bubblegum taste, thanks to vanilla ice cream, bubblegum flavoring, and candy-coated pieces of chewy bubblegum studded throughout. It first debuted in the 1970s,when bubblegum was enjoying a surge in popularity.
"My FAVORITE as a teenager," writes one commenter on a Facebook post about the Baskin-Robbins flavor. Another echoed, "My favorite ice cream in the whole world!" On Reddit, one poster even remembers bubblegum's grand unveiling. "I was 5-years-old ... and along with my older siblings and other neighborhood kids on our block, we all walked to Baskin Robbins just for THIS new flavor. It was 1970. I remember it as if it were yesterday!" Despite undying bubblegum love, the flavor's become quite tricky to find, much to fans' disappointment.
Why Pink Bubblegum is hard to find at many Baskin-Robbins stores
Pink bubblegum might not be one of the highest ranked Baskin-Robbins flavors today, but it clearly has a devoted following. So, why do Redditors report they often can't find it, even with more than 2,400 Baskin-Robbins locations across the country offering different flavor selections?
"It's one of my favorites but so hard to find," says one Reddit user. Some employees online claim that pink bubblegum can be a logistical headache because it's difficult to serve. "It's probably in the back walk-in freezer and it's too hard to scoop," one Redditor said. A worker on on TikTok agreed, ranking the flavor as one of the top five hardest to scoop.
"Pink Bubblegum was the least favorite of those of us who worked [at Baskin-Robbins]," wrote a Facebook user on another BR bubblegum nostalgia thread. "The sticky bits of gum would glue themselves to the floor and we'd have to use a putty knife to scrape them loose before mopping." A supposed franchise owner on Reddit agreed, "I quit ordering it because people like to spit the gum onto my patio and I got tired of constantly scraping gum every morning of my life."
While people remember saving the pieces of gum as they enjoyed the ice cream, Baskin-Robbins employees just remember the gum creating a texture that was tough to scoop and virtually impossible to clean up. Baskin-Robbins is a franchise company, so individual owners can decide whether to serve pink bubblegum. Some skip it to avoid those annoyances, while a few still recognize its popularity and continue to carry it. Overall, pink bubblegum is something of a novelty nowadays, making it a lower priority for many stores, especially considering the sheer number of flavors Baskin-Robins boats.