This Hard-To-Find Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream Flavor Will Take Boomers Back To The '70s

Few things spark joyful childhood nostalgia more instantly than ice cream. That's why many of us hold a place in our hearts for certain flavors throughout our lives — every scoop is not just delicious, but a sweet and icy blast from the past. So, you have to feel for the Boomers and anyone else who developed a devotion to one particular Baskin-Robbins variety, only to face quite the struggle finding it today: pink bubblegum. This is one of the virtually forgotten 1970s-era ice cream flavors that deserve a comeback.

The classic flavor had a satisfying vibrant pastel-pink color and a creamy bubblegum taste, thanks to vanilla ice cream, bubblegum flavoring, and candy-coated pieces of chewy bubblegum studded throughout. It first debuted in the 1970s,when bubblegum was enjoying a surge in popularity.

"My FAVORITE as a teenager," writes one commenter on a Facebook post about the Baskin-Robbins flavor. Another echoed, "My favorite ice cream in the whole world!" On Reddit, one poster even remembers bubblegum's grand unveiling. "I was 5-years-old ... and along with my older siblings and other neighborhood kids on our block, we all walked to Baskin Robbins just for THIS new flavor. It was 1970. I remember it as if it were yesterday!" Despite undying bubblegum love, the flavor's become quite tricky to find, much to fans' disappointment.