One Of Dunkin's Best Seasonal Lattes Is A Heavenly Toasted Sip Worth A Permanent Place On The Menu

There's a reason advent calendars are so popular; counting down to the holiday season is a serious dopamine boost. But just like a kid waiting for Christmas, the anticipation of our favorite seasonal menu items can make the wait feel endless. When we rounded up 10 seasonal fast food items we wish we could have year-round, Dunkin's Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte was a no-brainer inclusion. It's cozy and indulgent with a crème brûlée vibe thanks to the toasted white chocolate flavor swirl and the cinnamon and caramel toppings.

The holiday season usually gets overtaken by peppermint and pumpkin spice, but Dunkin' fans online are devoted to the Toasted White Chocolate swirl. "White chocolate signature latte from Dunkin is my new favorite! Out with the pumpkin and in with the toasted white chocolate and cookie butter!" says a Dunkin' lover on Facebook. The Dunkin' holiday menu is only available while supplies last, which has disappointed some customers. "I absolutely love the toasted white chocolate. I wish they carried this flavor permanently," says another fan on Facebook.