One Of Dunkin's Best Seasonal Lattes Is A Heavenly Toasted Sip Worth A Permanent Place On The Menu
There's a reason advent calendars are so popular; counting down to the holiday season is a serious dopamine boost. But just like a kid waiting for Christmas, the anticipation of our favorite seasonal menu items can make the wait feel endless. When we rounded up 10 seasonal fast food items we wish we could have year-round, Dunkin's Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte was a no-brainer inclusion. It's cozy and indulgent with a crème brûlée vibe thanks to the toasted white chocolate flavor swirl and the cinnamon and caramel toppings.
The holiday season usually gets overtaken by peppermint and pumpkin spice, but Dunkin' fans online are devoted to the Toasted White Chocolate swirl. "White chocolate signature latte from Dunkin is my new favorite! Out with the pumpkin and in with the toasted white chocolate and cookie butter!" says a Dunkin' lover on Facebook. The Dunkin' holiday menu is only available while supplies last, which has disappointed some customers. "I absolutely love the toasted white chocolate. I wish they carried this flavor permanently," says another fan on Facebook.
What do our writers think about the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte?
Fans online love the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte, and our writer agreed. In fact, when reviewing Dunkin's holiday menu, they put this latte in second place. "Unlike a lot of syrupy coffee drinks at Dunkin', the Toasted White Chocolate flavor doesn't outshine the coffee," our writer explains. But, according to our writer, there's a catch: "It doesn't actually taste like white chocolate." They got more of a toasted marshmallow vibe than white chocolate and noted that without the cinnamon it would have tasted like a white chocolate mocha.
The Toasted White Chocolate Swirl also came in third place in our ranking of Dunkin' Flavor Swirls. The Flavor Swirls are sweetened, flavored syrups (versus the unsweetened flavors like coconut and blueberry). The white chocolate swirl was beat out only by Dunkin's even more chocolatey offerings: Mocha and Lava Cake (a seasonal flavor that hasn't made it back to the menu yet as of publication). Dunkin' is all about the limited time offerings, so grab the Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte while you can and keep your eyes peeled for the next big flavor release.