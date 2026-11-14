Ina Garten's Brilliant Hot Chocolate Upgrade Delivers A Better-Tasting Mug Every Time

When the weather turns cold and hot chocolate season approaches, there are worse culinary role models to follow than Ina Garten. This is a woman whose standard brownie recipe requires a full pound of butter, who makes her bread pudding out of stale croissants, and whose mac and cheese features truffle butter and more than a pound of cheese. Her heart pumps heavy cream. Bluebirds bring her macarons every morning when she wakes. And her solution to the thousand cups of thin, watery, disappointing hot cocoa we've all had to suffer through in our lifetimes is a hot chocolate made with actual chocolate and an array of flavorful ingredients.

The Barefoot Contessa's version abandons the very notion of using cocoa powder in favor of a blend of chopped whole chocolate bars. She goes for a 50/50 split of milk and bittersweet, melting the chopped chocolate directly into whole milk and adding half-and-half to make it even richer.

It is a ridiculously delicious and indulgent way to make a cup of hot chocolate, perfect for a holiday party or a cold winter's day on the couch with some warm socks and a good book. But as a bonus, it also allows you to kink that cup in whatever direction you like.