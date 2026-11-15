One British-Style Topping Ensures Heartier Baked Potatoes With Triple The Flavor

A meal of meat and potatoes just may be as old as the fire invented to cook it on. Every good meal features a starch or vegetable and a protein. But what we are about to suggest may be a pairing that you have never considered putting together, especially here in the U.S. But thankfully you don't have to, and we didn't either. We have Le Cordon Bleu London and teacher Rosemary Hume to thank for Poulet Reine Elizabeth, known more commonly as Coronation Chicken — a curried chicken mixture that is commonly served stuffed in a potato in the U.K.

Coronation Chicken was created for the coronation luncheon of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. While the ingredients were quite extravagant at the time, today it is an easy and inexpensive dish to make. A simple recipe for Coronation Chicken includes mayonnaise, curry powder, lemon juice, some spices, and poached chicken. Imagine it like a savory chicken salad. Stuffed into a potato, known in the U.K. as a "jacket potato," it creates a stick-to-your-ribs kind of meal that is the perfect comfort food.

The mayonnaise creates a creamy texture in the potato much like sour cream. The chicken offers a meaty, dense texture that pairs perfectly with the smooth potatoes. The crisp of the skin is playful and savory. And the array of spices, heat from the curry, and the zest of lemon juice provide a flavor sensation to rival any stew or shepherd's pie.