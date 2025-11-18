The Swedish Way To Top A Baked Potato Is Perfect For Seafood Lovers
Not only are baked potatoes warm, comforting, and easy to make (just pop them in the oven and wait), but they are also nutrient-dense and filling. Plus, you can try out unexpected toppings to level up your baked potatoes, guaranteeing you'll never get tired of them. And once you learn the Swedish way to top a baked potato, you might see this humble side dish as worthy of being your whole meal.
Skagenröra is a tart, creamy shrimp salad that is used in Sweden as a topping for toast, hot dogs, baked potatoes, and well, anything else you want to liven up. It is made with mayonnaise, lemon, dill, horseradish, crème fraîche, and shrimp. According to some accounts, this delicious seafood topping was invented by famous Swedish chef Tore Wretman when he was on a lengthy sailing competition and didn't have much to eat on the boat. However it was invented, it makes the perfect light and tangy topping for your baked potato.
The creamy tanginess of the dressing and the saltiness of the shrimp blend perfectly with the starchy sweetness of the baked potato. Like the classic sour cream and chive baked potato toppings, skagenröra adds a new depth of flavor that elevates a simple baked potato, turning it into a gourmet meal. Once you have perfected the recipe, you can experiment with different skagenröra variations to make this topping uniquely yours.
Tips for making skagenröra at home
The main ingredients you need to make skagenröra are small shrimp, mayonnaise, crème fraîche, lemon juice, fresh dill, and salt and pepper. Some variations of the recipe incorporate horseradish, Dijon mustard, and red onion or shallots. Because the shrimp are the star of this topping, it helps to start with fresh, high-quality seafood. If that isn't possible, using small frozen shrimp is just fine.
You can make your own crème fraîche or you can buy a small tub of it from your local grocery store. If you're using frozen shrimp, let them thaw overnight, then rinse and dry. Mix the rest of the ingredients together, then toss with the shrimp. Like other mayonnaise-based salads, this topping will taste best if it is chilled for 24 hours before serving, but it can also be enjoyed immediately.
There are a lot of ways to add more spice or zest to this Scandinavian potato dish. Try adding some smoked paprika or chili powder to give it a little extra oomph. You can even add hot sauce or some fresh chopped red peppers. Adding some mashed avocado to the mayonnaise dressing can make it even creamier, while topping the salad with crab meat, caviar, or roe can elevate it further. Play around with different add-ins and toppings until you find a combo that turns your baked potato into the best part of your meal.