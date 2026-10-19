5 French-Style Toppings That'll Level Up Your Baked Potato

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Basic baked potatoes don't need much help in becoming tasty, filling meal components. While toppings such as butter, sour cream, cheese, and bacon are comfortable classic companions, that fluffy flesh inside the jacket holds a lot of unrealized potential. It serves as a blank culinary canvas for a plethora of flavors and textures, especially when graced with French-style toppings.

French cuisine provides plenty of inspiration, with some of its most familiar dishes already combining ingredients compatible with baked potatoes: slowly cooked onions with melted cheese; mushrooms transformed into intensely savory mixtures; or ham layered with creamy sauces. Other French specialties that are equally suitable for spuds lean into briny olives and salty anchovies, or brilliantly hued vegetables cooked with garlic and olive oil.

Fortunately, it's not necessary to recreate entire recipes when infusing those flavors into jacket potatoes. The following topping ideas draw from five recognizable French dishes and preparations, ranging from veggie-centric to rich and cheesy. Most require a bit of cooking before hitting the table, while some can be simply assembled on demand. Either way, they'll transform sidekick spuds into French-bistro mains, any day of the week.