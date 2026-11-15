For Next-Level Sangria, Add A Packet Of This Nostalgic Drink Mix
It was once an attempt to woo kids away from sugary sodas, but now this little drink mix has become a secret kitchen hack that elevates everything from no-bake pie recipes to your favorite sangria cocktail. It's Kool-Aid powder drink mix, which you can find sold in little packets at most local grocery stores or online. The packets are inexpensive, come in a variety of flavors, and just one poured into your average pitcher of sangria can add an interesting kick.
Sangria traditionally includes a simple combo of fruity, low-tannin red wine mixed with sugar (or simple syrup) and often another alcohol, like brandy or vodka. Choosing a Tropical Punch or Cherry Kool-Aid packet is an easy complement to that. Since the Kool-Aid powder is sugar-free, it adds flavor without becoming syrupy sweet, and you can add your own preferred amount of sugar. The Kool-Aid powder also adds flavor without diluting the alcohol the way adding fruit juice would.
A packet of Kool-Aid mix modernizes an historic sangria recipe
Sangria became a well-known and respected wine punch across Europe by the 1700s and eventually got its American popularity boost after New York City's 1964 World's Fair. Kool-Aid had become a household name by then, but really gained notoriety with its wildly popular 1978 advertising campaign featuring an iconic "Pitcher Man" mascot who'd smash through walls to quench kids' thirst, hollering, "Oh yeah!" Pairing a kid's drink mix with an historic cocktail may sound unconventional, but the affect is pretty great. The more robust mouthfeel a packet of Kool-Aid adds to sangria will be a pleasant surprise for you and your guests.
To get the best flavor without any grimy residue from your Kool-Aid powder, consider dissolving it first in a bit of warm water before adding it to your homemade or purchased sangria. Sangria is one of those protected beverages that can only be commercially sold under the moniker "sangria" if it's produced in Portugal or Spain and has an alcohol content between 4.5% to 12% by volume. However, as home bartenders experiment and take personal liberties deviating from the what's really in sangria, a flavored packet of Kool-Aid should add a tang no matter your recipe. A lovely summer or holiday sangria, but with a Kool-Aid twist? "Oh, yeah!"