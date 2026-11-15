For Next-Level Sangria, Add A Packet Of This Nostalgic Drink Mix

It was once an attempt to woo kids away from sugary sodas, but now this little drink mix has become a secret kitchen hack that elevates everything from no-bake pie recipes to your favorite sangria cocktail. It's Kool-Aid powder drink mix, which you can find sold in little packets at most local grocery stores or online. The packets are inexpensive, come in a variety of flavors, and just one poured into your average pitcher of sangria can add an interesting kick.

Sangria traditionally includes a simple combo of fruity, low-tannin red wine mixed with sugar (or simple syrup) and often another alcohol, like brandy or vodka. Choosing a Tropical Punch or Cherry Kool-Aid packet is an easy complement to that. Since the Kool-Aid powder is sugar-free, it adds flavor without becoming syrupy sweet, and you can add your own preferred amount of sugar. The Kool-Aid powder also adds flavor without diluting the alcohol the way adding fruit juice would.