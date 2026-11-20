Some believe that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it's also one of the easiest to fumble. It's not uncommon for burger joints or donut shops to try their hand at a breakfast sandwich, and even establishments with names as limiting as The Cheesecake Factory offer tasty options. However, in a recent Tasting Table roundup of chain restaurants that serve high-quality breakfast sandwiches, one popular bagel chain, Einstein Bros., stood out. Our reviewer highlighted two crowd-pleasing breakfast sandwiches, the Farmhouse Egg Sandwich, and the Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich.

The Farmhouse Egg Sandwich is known for its uniquely peppery cream cheese along with egg, bacon, ham, and cheddar on a cheesy hash brown bagel. One Yelp reviewer gives this item a positive shoutout, saying, "the Farmhouse egg sandwich is super good for breakfast!" A Lemon8 user also shared their appreciation online, saying, "I'm always on the hunt for the perfect morning meal, and their Farmhouse Egg Sandwich absolutely knocked it out of the park."

The other highlighted option was the Texas Brisket Egg Sandwich, boasting jalapeños baked under a blanket of cheddar on the bagel that holds shredded beef brisket, egg, and chipotle aioli. As one Yelp reviewer explains it, "The brisket is tender, the egg is perfectly placed with the smoky chipotle aioli to create a mouth full of tasty goodness in every bite!" One YouTube reviewer, however, did describe the brisket itself as having "no flavor," an opinion shared with another YouTuber, who claims that, "the brisket ain't really doing nothing." Positive reviews of the sandwich highlight the tenderness and juiciness of the brisket and the impact of the jalapeños and spicy sauce.