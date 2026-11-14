The Sandwich Chain With The Highest-Quality Tuna Sub Isn't Jersey Mike's

As a sandwich chain, Jersey Mike's gets a lot of things right. The Big Kahuna Cheese Steak sub, for example, is big enough to feed two, while the Club Sub is a huge favorite with fans online. But if you're looking for the highest-quality tuna sub, the sandwich chain you should be ordering from is Jimmy John's.

We recently tried tuna sandwiches from three sandwich chains — Jersey Mike's, Subway, and Jimmy John's — and it was the last of the trio that impressed our reviewer the most. From the bread to the filling to the toppings, Jimmy John's Totally Tuna Sandwich hit it out of the park. For starters, the hefty hoagie roll was scooped out, which ensured every bite was perfectly balanced. "As for the tuna, it had an excellent ratio of flaky chunks to smooth, creamy bits. The vegetables were minced extra-fine but still provided a decent crunch, making this tuna salad nostalgic but still unique enough to warrant a copycat recipe," wrote our reviewer. They also noted, "It clearly wasn't top-tier white albacore tuna, but it tasted far from bottom-of-the-barrel quality."

We ordered identical sandwiches from the three chains, topping each with only tomatoes, onion, and pickles. The add-ons from Jimmy John's were also superior. Our reviewer especially praised the pickles for their crunch and tang, before calling them "a great addition to the tuna and easily the best pickles of the three sandwiches."