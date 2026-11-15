11 Secrets Sam's Club Employees Know About The Chain Most Customers Don't

Sam's Clubs can be massive stores, which can make it difficult to get in, get what you need, and get out again. To make matters worse, these stores can often be crowded and chaotic, which is the last thing you want when you're just trying to get your bulk shopping done for the month. So it can be pretty annoying when the aisle you need to go down is closed off. You may have to wait until the aisle is open again, or perhaps skip that item.

But there's usually a good reason for Sam's Club employees to shut an aisle down, and generally, it's for customer safety. Someone on Reddit who claimed to be a Sam's Club employee said that a customer at their location ignored the caution tape that marked off an aisle where a forklift was operating. The customer was annoyed at the inconvenience, but the poster explained that closing the aisle was a basic safety expectation. On the same thread, another self-proclaimed Sam's Club worker commented that something similar had happened to them, and that the customer said they were going to inform their manager. Little did the customer know, though, that the employee was just following company policy. Therefore, if you can't get down an aisle at Sam's Club, you can probably assume that it's for a good reason.