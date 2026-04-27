If Your Sam's Club Favorites Have A 'C' On Their Price Tag, You Might Want Extra
There's something oddly enticing about semi-secrecy, even in something as mundane as everyday shopping and eating. Folks love secret restaurant menus, hidden coupon codes, and Amazon's under-the-radar Haul Store for kitchen gear. But there's another level of code-cracking related to retailer pricing labels on display shelves, which often carry a mysterious string of numbers and letters undecipherable to ordinary shoppers — including that "C" perched at the end of a Sam's Club price tag.
Even the savviest of warehouse-club shoppers may be unaware that certain capitalized letters reveal the specific status of a Sam's Club item. When the Big C appears as the last letter in the price label, situated at the bottom left corner, it almost certainly means that item has been canceled. So if you see it next to one of your go-to items, it might be smart to snag some extras before it poofs into the abyss of has-been products.
Some shoppers refer to the C as meaning "clearance," which pretty much equates to the same thing: Your favorite snack, freezer food, soda, or paper product is on its way out — canceled and clearing, hopefully at discounted prices as stocks dwindle. It's living on borrowed time, with no guarantee of restocking in the future.
Clearance and seasonal discounts
Finding that C on the tag of a beloved Sam's Club item may be disappointing, but it often provides an opportunity for greatly reduced pricing. Sam's Club also devotes a section of its website specifically to clearance items, where you'll find a wide array of products related to kitchens, cooking, and dining. Current offerings include an Ooni Koda gas-powered pizza oven with a clearance discount of about $121 off the usual $399 price tag, and a Cuisinart coffee maker for about $40 off the prior Member's Mark price.
The coffee maker shows a notable 400-plus shoppers having placed it in online carts, indicating how quickly cancelled/clearance items can disappear. Not looking for clearance items is one of our listed 16 mistakes that Sam's Club shoppers make. If you're in mourning over a cancelled item, consider utilizing the Sam's Club "Request an Item" process in which shoppers can petition a buying team to either find an item or bring it back into circulation.
As for other significant letters appearing at the end of Sam's Club price labels, keep an eye out for an A and an S. The letter A means the item is always available, so you can safely assume it's a regularly stocked item. The letter S, on the other hand, refers to seasonal offerings, meaning they too have a short shelf life, at least for the current season, with potential for popular products to have an encore appearance when the time is right. For the ultimate lowest prices, you'll be looking for either yellow tags or certain numbers instead of letters: a "91" at the end of a price tag reportedly indicates a final markdown price. To keep up with Sam's warehouse happenings, check out our look at Sam's Club changes for 2026.