If Your Sam's Club Favorites Have A 'C' On Their Price Tag, You Might Want Extra

There's something oddly enticing about semi-secrecy, even in something as mundane as everyday shopping and eating. Folks love secret restaurant menus, hidden coupon codes, and Amazon's under-the-radar Haul Store for kitchen gear. But there's another level of code-cracking related to retailer pricing labels on display shelves, which often carry a mysterious string of numbers and letters undecipherable to ordinary shoppers — including that "C" perched at the end of a Sam's Club price tag.

Even the savviest of warehouse-club shoppers may be unaware that certain capitalized letters reveal the specific status of a Sam's Club item. When the Big C appears as the last letter in the price label, situated at the bottom left corner, it almost certainly means that item has been canceled. So if you see it next to one of your go-to items, it might be smart to snag some extras before it poofs into the abyss of has-been products.

Some shoppers refer to the C as meaning "clearance," which pretty much equates to the same thing: Your favorite snack, freezer food, soda, or paper product is on its way out — canceled and clearing, hopefully at discounted prices as stocks dwindle. It's living on borrowed time, with no guarantee of restocking in the future.