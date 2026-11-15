6 Frozen Crab Cakes, Ranked

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There is a right way to enjoy a crab cake: as you sit down to an evening supper as the sun sets over the Chesapeake Bay. Your picture-perfect crab cake would be lightly crisped and teeming with fresh-caught crab meat. It may even be served with a lemon wedge or a ramekin of remoulade sauce. And you can bet that a freezer was never part of that crab's journey from sea to table.

That's the ideal scenario. But sometimes this little seafood bubble has to be burst, and we have to make do with what we have. For many of us who don't live along the East Coast, that means settling for a box of frozen crab cakes from the grocery store. It certainly doesn't offer the same experience in terms of ambiance, but you can still get a pretty decent crab cake out of the deal — that is, if you choose the right brand.

Since frozen seafood can get a bit fishy, I'm diving into the freezer aisle's selection of crab cakes so you don't have to. I picked up several different options to sample for myself to see how each recipe fares. I even ranked them from worst to best based on their ingredients, taste, and overall quality to help you figure out which ones are worth buying and which ones to steer clear of. So let's get cracking and see which of these frozen crab cakes are the real catch.

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