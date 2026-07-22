What Is Imitation Crab Even Made From? And How Do You Cook With It?
Craving seafood but on a budget? Want crab but don't want to have to cook it from scratch? Imitation crab is exactly what you're looking for. This versatile ingredient is one of the most cost-effective seafood options you'll find in grocery stores, and it can add protein, flavor, and texture to a wide variety of dishes. It's a type of crab alternative that was first made in Japan in the 1970s and is therefore often included in Japanese and Japanese American recipes. Soon after its invention, though, it made it to the United States and many other parts of the world, making it a common ingredient that pops up in so many different recipes.
Whether you're someone who eats imitation crab all the time or you're interested in trying it for the first time, this guide will give you all the basics you need to know to enjoy the ingredient even more. You'll learn how imitation crab is made, how to cook with it, and its nutritional benefits and drawbacks. Then, once you're ready to give imitation crab a try, check out our ranking of imitation crab brands to get a better idea of which varieties you should seek out in your grocery store's seafood section.
What is imitation crab?
As the name of this ingredient suggests, imitation crab isn't crab at all — but it is seafood. Imitation crab is made from a fish paste called surimi that's generally made with Alaska pollock (which is also used to make most fish stick brands), along with other ingredients, including starches (made from potato, tapioca, corn, etc.), egg whites, vegetable oil, sugar, salt, and sometimes sorbitol. Preservatives, gums, and even food coloring may also be present, making this a product that's a bit more processed than most seafood options. While the fish provides that seafood-forward flavor you get from imitation crab, the other ingredients are there to balance the flavor of the product and give it its signature, bouncy texture that mimics fresh crab quite closely.
The real appeal of imitation crab is its price. It's usually far less expensive than fresh crab, which makes it an appealing option for seafood lovers on a budget. While crab may be something you only buy on special occasions, if at all, imitation crab provides a more accessible option for those who don't mind the extra additives.
How is imitation crab made?
Imitation crab isn't just plucked out of the ocean. So how, exactly, is it made? First, the fish is harvested and almost immediately cut and frozen into blocks. Freezing the fish at the peak of freshness ensures that your imitation crab tastes better and has a longer shelf life. Once the fish is shipped to the processing facility, it's thawed and combined with all of the other ingredients needed to make imitation crab to form the fish paste. It's then formed into the correct shape, cut, and packed after being pasteurized to remove harmful bacteria.
There are a lot of steps involved in taking imitation crab from its original fish form to the pouches of crab-like sticks you see in the grocery store or in your California roll. After all, although the base of this ingredient is fish, it's still a relatively processed product. But the next time you eat imitation crab, you'll hopefully have a bit more appreciation for how it ended up on your plate in the first place.
Imitation crab vs. real crab
You may be wondering how, exactly, imitation crab differs from real crab. First, imitation crab isn't real crab at all. Instead, it's made from pollock, a type of white fish used for its mild flavor. And while real crab consists of just that one ingredient — crab — that's not the case with imitation crab. Rather, a long list of ingredients can go into this product. This means that there are some significant differences between real and imitation crab on the nutritional front. Real crab has significantly more nutrients than imitation crab in most cases, but real crab also packs more sodium.
Additionally, imitation crab isn't going to offer quite the same culinary experience as the real thing. Of course, that largely comes down to taste, but it also has to do with form. After all, imitation crab obviously doesn't come in a shell. Part of the appeal of eating crab is cracking open those legs and picking out the meat inside, but you don't get that same sense of satisfaction when you eat the imitation version. That being said, it's also easier to eat, since you can simply take it out of the pouch without any preparation. And, of course, imitation crab is much cheaper than its real counterpart. If you're looking for another more budget-friendly option, there's always canned crab.
What does imitation crab taste like?
Does imitation crab taste just like the real thing? No. If you're expecting to get a flavor identical to that of genuine crab, then you're going to be disappointed with every package of imitation crab you open. Rather, you have to regard this as its own ingredient and try not to compare. Imitation crab has a mild seafood flavor that's about as approachable as it gets on the seafood front, which makes it a great entry point for children or those trying to learn to like seafood. Often, you'll find a mild sweetness in imitation crab, which is complemented by an equally subtle savory note, sometimes provided by monosodium glutamate or MSG.
On the texture front, imitation crab is actually not so far off from real crab, with that bouncy, almost chewy texture that makes this food so appealing. Imitation crab has a denseness to it that makes it feel pretty filling, and it's sometimes shredded or flaked for more interest. Besides crab itself, perhaps the closest comparison is a fish cake: It has that distinct fishy note to it, but it's tempered by additional ingredients that seem to neutralize any strong flavors in the mix.
How to cook with imitation crab
One of imitation crab's best traits is that it can be used in many different ways. It doesn't have a strong flavor on its own, which means that it functions as a blank canvas: Whatever you add to it is what's going to give your dish flavor. First, you should know that imitation crab already comes cooked, so you can technically eat it straight out of the package all on its own, although that's probably not the most delicious way to enjoy it. One simple and popular presentation is crab salad, with a creamy, mayonnaise-heavy sauce that adds a level of decadence to the lean protein. And perhaps the way it's most commonly used is in sushi — specifically, the iconic California roll, where it appears alongside cucumber and avocado.
But if you're willing to get creative, you can use imitation crab in limitless ways beyond sushi. For example, you can throw imitation crab sticks into your air fryer and crisp them before enjoying them with a dipping sauce for a snack. You can use imitation crab as a filling for tacos, enchiladas, or even ravioli. And why not bake it into mac and cheese for an affordable but fancy-feeling side dish? Some even like to use imitation crab to make an affordable at-home seafood boil. The next time you buy a package of imitation crab, don't be afraid to try something new.
Where to buy imitation crab
So, want to try imitation crab for yourself? You're in luck, because this is a relatively easy product to find at most grocery stores. Just head to the seafood section, where you'll usually find the imitation crab relatively close to the smoked salmon. If you can't find this product at your small local grocery store, try going to a larger retailer or visiting an Asian market instead. While real crab is best at certain times of the year — generally from October through January — the same can't be said for imitation crab. Because it's a relatively processed product, you can get it at any time of year.
If you want imitation crab with fewer additives, make sure to check the ingredients list, and perhaps go with a variety without an especially long list. Just make sure to avoid this imitation crab brand at all costs.
Nutritional information about imitation crab
Unfortunately, imitation crab isn't quite as healthy as the real thing. Although, as we mentioned before, imitation crab often contains less sodium than its genuine counterpart, it's not quite as nutritious on most other metrics. It does provide a notable amount of protein — you're looking at about 6.5 grams per 85 grams of imitation crab (per Healthline). However, it's surprisingly high in carbs because of all those additives. You're looking at around 12.8 grams per 85-gram serving. Now, there's nothing wrong with incorporating carbs into your diet, but you should take these values into account when you're trying to balance your plate.
It's a myth that processed foods can't be part of a healthy diet. In fact, many minimally processed foods, like canned beans, can be a nutritious addition to your plate. That being said, if you're trying to cut down on more heavily processed foods, you might want to skip the imitation crab regularly. Ultimately, whether you choose to eat imitation crab depends on your specific health situation and needs, but there are more nutritious seafood options to seek out if nutrition is your main concern.
How to store imitation crab
Once you bring your package of imitation crab home from the store, you have to figure out how to store it. Luckily, storage for this ingredient is relatively simple: Just put it in the refrigerator (after making sure that it is set to between 32 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're serving it at a party or other get-together, don't leave it out of the fridge for more than two hours at a time. If it does stay out for longer than two hours, it's best to trash it so you don't run the risk of contracting food poisoning.
After opening the package, you'll want to try to get through your imitation crab quickly. Around three to five days is a safe timeline for using the product. Ultimately, freezing imitation crab probably isn't the best idea, since the texture of the fish is likely to change once it's thawed. However, you can freeze it for a couple of months if you have to. Just make sure you thaw it safely in the refrigerator — not out on the counter — when you're finally ready to eat it.