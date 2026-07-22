What Is Imitation Crab Even Made From? And How Do You Cook With It?

Craving seafood but on a budget? Want crab but don't want to have to cook it from scratch? Imitation crab is exactly what you're looking for. This versatile ingredient is one of the most cost-effective seafood options you'll find in grocery stores, and it can add protein, flavor, and texture to a wide variety of dishes. It's a type of crab alternative that was first made in Japan in the 1970s and is therefore often included in Japanese and Japanese American recipes. Soon after its invention, though, it made it to the United States and many other parts of the world, making it a common ingredient that pops up in so many different recipes.

Whether you're someone who eats imitation crab all the time or you're interested in trying it for the first time, this guide will give you all the basics you need to know to enjoy the ingredient even more. You'll learn how imitation crab is made, how to cook with it, and its nutritional benefits and drawbacks. Then, once you're ready to give imitation crab a try, check out our ranking of imitation crab brands to get a better idea of which varieties you should seek out in your grocery store's seafood section.