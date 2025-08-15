7 Imitation Crab Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Any crab fans in the house? Personally, I adore crab — so much so, I don't really mind the chore of picking crabs to get to the succulent center. Crab-fests are an annual occurrence and a day-long affair in my family, and the other side of my family were Maryland natives, so I'm no stranger to the region's plentiful crabby offerings. All of which is to say, I've had my fair share of crab-laden foods over the years. Something I haven't much delved into, though, is the world of imitation crab.

Beyond seeing it listed as part of rolls in nearly every conveyor belt sushi spot, I've never had much contact with the seafood substitute (which, actually, is also typically made with seafood). As it turns out, there's no shortage of imitation crab brands on the market, all of which promise to be adequate mimics of the real deal — but how many are up to snuff? Out of the seven brands I tried for this ranking, the differences between each were truly very subtle. There wasn't even as wide of a margin between my first and last choices as I'm used to seeing. That said, I sussed out the minor differences in flavor and texture of each to rank them according to which was the best imitation of actual crab. Whether you want to grab a package for your next homemade sushi rolls or one of the many popular non-sushi uses for imitation crab, here are my thoughts on which brands are the best.