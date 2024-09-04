Ditch The Imitation Crab For A Sweeter Ingredient In Your Next California Sushi Roll

There are 16 types of sweet potatoes, ranging in color from creamy white to deep orange to dark purple. The most common sweet potatoes you'll find at a grocery are the Beauregard, jewel, and garnet. They all have orange flesh and are a superb source of vitamins and minerals. But if you want to make a truly striking and healthy California roll, switch out the surimi for a purple sweet potato.

There are four varieties of purple sweet potatoes, but the Stokes Purple and the Okinawan are the most available in markets. Purple sweet potatoes are just as nutritious as the orange variety, but they get their purple color from anthocyanins, which have antioxidant, anti-cancer, and anti-inflammatory properties. Purple sweet potato is a little starchy, has a subtle sweetness, and its flavor is reminiscent of red wine.

If you've never made sushi before, there are a few homemade sushi tips you should follow, but it's relatively easy. To make a California roll with a purple sweet potato, you'll cut it into thin strips and bake for 20 minutes. While the sweet potato is cooking, Julienne cut carrots, cucumber, and avocado. Spread sushi rice over sheets of nori, lay out the vegetables, and using a sushi roller, simply roll up the nori and cut the sushi into slices. Serve with a dipping sauce, and enjoy your vegan and gluten-free California roll that's much healthier than the usual version with imitation crab.