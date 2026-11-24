The Chick-Fil-A Breakfast Bowl Worth Ordering Over The Spicy Chicken Biscuit And Bacon, Egg, And Cheese Muffin
Ordering breakfast at Chick-fil-A can be daunting, mainly because every dish sounds delicious and it's very tempting to order one of each. To make things easier, we recently ranked all 13 breakfast items at the popular chain, and while the various biscuits and muffins really do catch the eye, there was one breakfast bowl that hit the spot. In fact, the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl was so good that we ranked it above the spicy chicken biscuit and the bacon, egg, and cheese muffin.
The breakfast bowl combines crisp hash browns and soft scrambled eggs with chicken nuggets and two kinds of cheese, and is served with jalapeño salsa. According to our expert, the real magic lay in the dish's simplicity. "Overall, this bowl is super simple, but I think that such simplicity works to make this a successful breakfast option. The combination of hash browns, scrambled eggs, and chicken nuggets is pretty hard to beat," they wrote.
If the bowl had more cheese, or hot sauce drizzled on top, it's likely this dish would have ranked higher. As it is, we placed it fifth on the list, ahead of the Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Muffin at No. 6, and the Spicy Chicken Biscuit at No. 10. Meanwhile, our top-ranked breakfast item at Chick-fil-A is the Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit.
The hash brown and scramble bowl has lots of fans
It's not just our expert who rates this breakfast item. The bowl is largely popular with customers as well. "I mean, it's eggs, cheese, chicken, and hash browns in a bowl/burrito. It's hard to get that wrong lol," one fan said on Reddit. Over on YouTube, one reviewer gave it an 87 out of 100. "The eggs are fluffy, it has nice hash browns that [go] along perfectly with the breakfast theme ... and this chicken is, you know, Chick-fil-A perfection right there."
The jalapeño salsa is important, according to fans. "It's probably my favorite breakfast item, make sure you use the included salsa because it's a bit bland otherwise," one wrote on Reddit. An interesting upgrade, recommended by more than one person, was to give the bowl a bigger kick by adding spicy chicken instead of regular nuggets. Incidentally, Chick-fil-A's spicy chicken offering ranked second on our list of spicy chicken sandwiches from fast food chains.
One recurring complaint about this dish is that the portion size is too small, with several Redditors sharing images of underwhelming bowls. According to a former employee, the staff on the floor are sometimes to blame when this happens. "Looks like they cut corners and chopped up a folded scrambled egg that is used for the breakfast sandwiches, which would be less egg than if they used the regular scrambled egg like they're supposed to," they explained on Reddit, adding that the dish should come with four chopped nuggets and eight hash browns.