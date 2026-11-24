Ordering breakfast at Chick-fil-A can be daunting, mainly because every dish sounds delicious and it's very tempting to order one of each. To make things easier, we recently ranked all 13 breakfast items at the popular chain, and while the various biscuits and muffins really do catch the eye, there was one breakfast bowl that hit the spot. In fact, the Hash Brown Scramble Bowl was so good that we ranked it above the spicy chicken biscuit and the bacon, egg, and cheese muffin.

The breakfast bowl combines crisp hash browns and soft scrambled eggs with chicken nuggets and two kinds of cheese, and is served with jalapeño salsa. According to our expert, the real magic lay in the dish's simplicity. "Overall, this bowl is super simple, but I think that such simplicity works to make this a successful breakfast option. The combination of hash browns, scrambled eggs, and chicken nuggets is pretty hard to beat," they wrote.

If the bowl had more cheese, or hot sauce drizzled on top, it's likely this dish would have ranked higher. As it is, we placed it fifth on the list, ahead of the Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Muffin at No. 6, and the Spicy Chicken Biscuit at No. 10. Meanwhile, our top-ranked breakfast item at Chick-fil-A is the Chicken, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit.