This Food Court Bakery Dominated Malls In The '80s Selling Cookies By The Slice

As any '80s and '90s kid will tell you, society lost something special when the social lives of young people stopped revolving around the shopping mall. Not only do malls provide a huge variety of retail experiences under one roof, but peak mall era food courts were an embarrassment of riches when it came to munching options. And beyond the usual fast food fare, if your mall had a Great American Cookies store, then you could indulge in the unique pleasure of cookie cake slices.

One of the most popular food court restaurants of the '80s, Great American Cookies offered all the basic cookie options — including being able to double them up with a thick layer of icing in between. But it also allowed shoppers to grab a single slice of a cookie cake, something that you'd typically only have access to if you made one at home. And sure, there are ways to bake melt-in-your-mouth cookie cakes, but it's hard to argue with the convenience of just being able to buy a single slice of cookie cake from a mall kiosk.

Having a huge slice of cookie cake in one hand and a shopping bag full of cassette tapes, Rubik's cubes, Swatch watches, and Aqua Net hairspray in the other is about as '80s of a snapshot as one can conjure.