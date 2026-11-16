This Food Court Bakery Dominated Malls In The '80s Selling Cookies By The Slice
As any '80s and '90s kid will tell you, society lost something special when the social lives of young people stopped revolving around the shopping mall. Not only do malls provide a huge variety of retail experiences under one roof, but peak mall era food courts were an embarrassment of riches when it came to munching options. And beyond the usual fast food fare, if your mall had a Great American Cookies store, then you could indulge in the unique pleasure of cookie cake slices.
One of the most popular food court restaurants of the '80s, Great American Cookies offered all the basic cookie options — including being able to double them up with a thick layer of icing in between. But it also allowed shoppers to grab a single slice of a cookie cake, something that you'd typically only have access to if you made one at home. And sure, there are ways to bake melt-in-your-mouth cookie cakes, but it's hard to argue with the convenience of just being able to buy a single slice of cookie cake from a mall kiosk.
Having a huge slice of cookie cake in one hand and a shopping bag full of cassette tapes, Rubik's cubes, Swatch watches, and Aqua Net hairspray in the other is about as '80s of a snapshot as one can conjure.
Plenty of Great American Cookies locations still exist
While we've been talking about Great American Cookies — and its cookie cake slices — in the context of days gone by, the chain actually hasn't been relegated to one of those mall food court chains we wish would come back. Point of fact, Great American Cookies still has more than 370 locations across 27 states in a fairly wide spread across the Unites States — even including Alaska. That might be a far cry from when it was the number one cookie chain in the country in 1985, but it's still an impressive showing given how strongly tied it was to malls and how many other such chains died out completely once malls went on life support.
According to the Great American Cookies website, the company actually invented cookie cakes when it first launched back in 1977. It also claims to still use the same family recipe for its cookies that it always has. And it even offers a service to have various Great American Cookies shipped anywhere in the U.S. if you aren't lucky enough to have one in your neighborhood or within delivery range. Sadly, that doesn't currently include cookie cakes — you'll still have to actually go to a Great American Cookies shop to have a cookie cake, by the slice or otherwise.