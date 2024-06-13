The Pantry Staple That Ensures A Melt-In-Your-Mouth Cookie Cake

Cookies and cakes are two principal dessert categories treasured for two distinct textural profiles. That said, cookie cakes have become a famous dessert, providing the best of both worlds. You can make a cookie cake more than just a giant cookie by transforming dense and chewy cookie dough into a light and airy cake batter with a soft, fluffy crumb. The pantry staple that ensures this light, melt-in-your mouth cookie cake is baking powder.

While most cookie and cake recipes call for a combination of flour and a leavening agent, baking powder is especially important for fluffier cake-like textures. Not to be confused with baking soda, baking powder contains a blend of baking soda and an acid, like cream of tartar. The baking soda and cream of tartar encompass two key leavening reactions that result in a much lighter crumb. However, the difference between a cookie and a cookie cake isn't just the baking powder, but the baking powder and flour proportions.

A cookie cake uses more baking powder and less flour than a typical cookie recipe because you expect it to rise. Furthermore, it requires more eggs as both a leavening and moisture agent. Instead of baking free-form cookies with crispy edges and a dense chewy middle, cookie cake batter increases the baking powder and eggs to trap more air as it bakes.