Take Seafood Inspiration For Your Mashed Potatoes And Add A Few Shakes Of This Seasoning

A little Old Bay seasoning goes a long way; you should only need a teaspoon to flavor 1 pound of potatoes. All you have to do is sprinkle the seasoning in with your usual mix-ins after the potatoes are mashed, like butter, milk, and cheese. The blend already contains salt, so be careful not to overdo it, especially if you're using salted butter. Taste the mash before adding any additional salt.

For even more flavor, try adding some of the seasoning to the water when you're boiling the potatoes to further enhance the flavor. You can add minced garlic to the water too for an extra punch. The potatoes should go well with a range of dishes, but they will especially complement seafood or meat entrées Try them with buttery lobster tails or a surf-and-turf combo.

You can also transform any leftovers into some delicious potato cakes or fish cakes. There are a lot of other unexpected ways to use Old Bay seasoning that are worth trying, too. And if you don't have any on hand, try out this homemade Old Bay seasoning recipe.