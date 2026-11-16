Skip The Drive-Thru For This Trader Joe's McGriddle Cakes Copycat — You'll Get 4 Sandwiches From One Package

McDonald's is far from the most expensive place to grab breakfast, but if you can't get enough of its sandwiches and hash browns, hitting the drive-thru every week can add up over time. The best solution is to cook up your favorites at home, and if McGriddle sandwiches, which range from $4.69 to $8.29, are your go-to, recreating them is easy with the help of a Trader Joe's dupe. The grocery chain's $3.49 Dutch Griddle Cakes are a convenient, affordable copycat of McGriddle cakes.

Aspire Bakeries is the brand that makes McDonald's McGriddle cakes, but since you can't buy the real thing at the grocery store, TJ's Dutch Griddle Cakes are the next best thing. In our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen breakfast items, we praised these cakes for their soft yet springy texture and classic pancake flavor. Their small size, thick shape, and browned exteriors make them a dead ringer for McGriddle cakes, and with eight Dutch Griddle Cakes per pack, you can get four sandwiches out of a single purchase. TJ's cakes also heat up in the microwave in seconds, so you can whip up your breakfast in a flash.

McGriddle fans on social media swear by this Trader Joe's product, with one Reddit user sharing that they pair the Dutch Griddle Cakes with maple-flavored sausage, American cheese, and an egg to recreate a Sausage, Egg, & Cheese McGriddle. This is a good start, but to find out how to make an even closer at-home dupe, read on.