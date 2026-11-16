Skip The Drive-Thru For This Trader Joe's McGriddle Cakes Copycat — You'll Get 4 Sandwiches From One Package
McDonald's is far from the most expensive place to grab breakfast, but if you can't get enough of its sandwiches and hash browns, hitting the drive-thru every week can add up over time. The best solution is to cook up your favorites at home, and if McGriddle sandwiches, which range from $4.69 to $8.29, are your go-to, recreating them is easy with the help of a Trader Joe's dupe. The grocery chain's $3.49 Dutch Griddle Cakes are a convenient, affordable copycat of McGriddle cakes.
Aspire Bakeries is the brand that makes McDonald's McGriddle cakes, but since you can't buy the real thing at the grocery store, TJ's Dutch Griddle Cakes are the next best thing. In our ranking of Trader Joe's frozen breakfast items, we praised these cakes for their soft yet springy texture and classic pancake flavor. Their small size, thick shape, and browned exteriors make them a dead ringer for McGriddle cakes, and with eight Dutch Griddle Cakes per pack, you can get four sandwiches out of a single purchase. TJ's cakes also heat up in the microwave in seconds, so you can whip up your breakfast in a flash.
McGriddle fans on social media swear by this Trader Joe's product, with one Reddit user sharing that they pair the Dutch Griddle Cakes with maple-flavored sausage, American cheese, and an egg to recreate a Sausage, Egg, & Cheese McGriddle. This is a good start, but to find out how to make an even closer at-home dupe, read on.
How to make the best McGriddle using Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes
For a quick yet authentic homemade McGriddle, swap Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes into our copycat Sausage, Egg, & Cheese McGriddle recipe. This eliminates the work of cooking pancakes from scratch, and all you need to complete the recipe is a folded egg, American cheese, and a quick pork breakfast sausage patty. That said, you may want to spread a few drops of maple syrup on the cakes before assembling the sandwich. Some fans point out that McGriddle cakes taste of maple syrup — which may come from the brown sugar and "natural flavors" in the ingredients list — while TJ's cakes only use plain sugar as a sweetener. The Dutch Griddle Cakes still have a noticeably sweet taste, but a bit of extra syrup can help the illusion.
To create a Bacon, Egg, & Cheese McGriddle, just swap the sausage for bacon, or leave out the egg and cheese to create a basic Sausage McGriddle. While you're at it, try customizing your homemade sandwich with various McGriddle upgrades worth ordering (except you won't have to head to the drive-thru). You can use a traditional fried egg in place of the egg patty; slide a third Dutch Griddle Cake in the middle of the sandwich for extra fluffy goodness; or fry up a frozen hash brown patty and add it in for a delectable crunch. When you whip up your McGriddle at home, you can make it any way you like.