The Canned Vegetable That Roasts To Perfection When Used As A Pizza Topping
The next time you've got a hankering for pizza, skip takeout and delivery and opt for a homemade meal. With your choice of crust, sauce, cheese, and toppings, the possibilities to prepare a fully customized pie are endless. For added convenience, forego fresh mushrooms in favor of their canned counterparts. This canned vegetable roasts perfectly in the baking process to give your pizza a delightful taste and texture.
Filled with nostalgic vibes, this is one of the best ways to use canned mushrooms. Some even say the canned vegetable outshines the fresh version. A Redditor shares, "Fresh mushrooms dry out on the pizza and then lack any flavor." They also suggest that, because canned mushrooms are already cooked, they maintain a more significant flavor when used as a pizza topping. Others point out the advantages of the pizza toppings roasting during the baking process.
Another Reddit user mentions, "I prefer canned over fresh. Fresh mushrooms release water as they are cooked." Given the fragility of fresh mushrooms, which may only last up to a week in the fridge, keeping the canned vegetable on hand means a longer shelf life and more options for cooking with them. Simply drain and rinse your canned mushrooms before adding them to your pizza or amp up the texture by taking them for a quick trip to the air fryer first.
Tips for serving and elevating a canned mushroom pizza
With a rich and meaty consistency and plenty of umami-forward taste, mushrooms are one of the fiber-rich canned vegetables worth stocking in your pantry. Letting them roast atop your pizza enhances the pie and can complement a number of different combinations of cheese, sauce, and crust. For example, bring in other canned vegetables like corn or olives for a pizza filled with vegetarian toppings. Turn up the heat with canned jalapeños or pepperoncinis.
Use canned mushrooms with a classic duo of red sauce and gooey mozzarella cheese or change things up with other savory sauces. Lean into the vegetable flavors with an herby green pesto or try an Alfredo sauce for a richer, creamier option. For those who enjoy an extra-hearty pizza, consider other canned toppings aside from vegetables that will pair well with your mushrooms.
Tinned anchovies provide a classic briny and salty punch to a pizza. Alternatively, canned corned beef will make an even meatier pizza and can roast in the heat of the oven just like your canned mushrooms. Remember that it's crucial to rinse canned corned beef to remove excess sodium. Try changing up your cheese to play with the flavors of your pizza even more. Whether you go for a throwback style or give your pie a modern spin, canned mushrooms are a reliable and delicious topping.