The Easy Wendy's Ordering Trick To Give Basic Breakfast Sandwiches Extra Flavor
Sometimes it takes one ingredient to transform a meal — just ask any fine dining chef how impactful Mornay sauce can be when added to a dish. So it goes at Wendy's, where the secret to upgrading any breakfast sandwich is to order it with a drizzle of Swiss cheese sauce. Adding it to your go-to breakfast sammies elevates each bite with a pop of moisture and rich, slightly funky flavor, and complements the savory elements in the sandwiches, like grilled sausage and crispy bacon. The result is a luscious, umami-tinged trip around the palate, reminiscent of a warming hollandaise-draped Benedict.
Swiss cheese sauce already comes on the Breakfast Baconator – a fully-loaded stack of sausage, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and freshly-cracked grade-A eggs, all smothered in Swiss. The topping is also featured in the Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant and the Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant. But any sandwich on Wendy's breakfast menu can be customized with Swiss cheese sauce.
This transformative ordering hack won't blow your breakfast budget, either. At a Wendy's location in Cleveland, adding Swiss cheese to any breakfast sandwich currently comes with a $0.60 upcharge, a small cost considering its impact. This customization is also already listed as an option on the Wendy's website, so foodies can seamlessly fold the Swiss upgrade into their online orders.
Add Swiss cheese sauce to your go-to breakfast sammy
Word to the wise: A few specific candidates in Wendy's lineup of breakfast sandwiches would fare especially well with blanket of gooey Swiss cheese sauce. This upgrade can totally transform some of the more stripped-down offerings on the chain's breakfast menu, such as the Sausage Biscuit or the Egg & Cheese Biscuit. Arguably, these ultra-minimal sammies are crying out for a little something extra anyway, and what better tool for the job than a coating of Swiss?
Alternatively, if you prefer a bolder breakfast sandwich, adding Swiss cheese sauce to Wendy's Honey Buddy Chicken Biscuit would deliver major sweet-savory interplay, as the cheese meets the maple honey butter spread and cascades over that fried chicken patty (swoon). Or, try adding Swiss cheese sauce to the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant; the cheese will similarly complement its existing sweet tones, and something about the flavor of Swiss alongside smoky bacon is oh-so-right.
Customers have even taken to Reddit to sound off their enthusiastic praise for the transformative topping, with one raving, "I've come to spread the gospel of the Swiss Cheese Sauce. It's literally a gift from God himself. I don't care if I'm lactose intolerant." Another commenters agreed: "Probably my favorite 'sauce' offered by any restaurant." To up the Swiss-flavored ante even further, you could also order a cup of more cheese sauce on the side for dunking the seasoned potatoes in your next Breakfast Biggie Bundle.