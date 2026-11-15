The Easy Wendy's Ordering Trick To Give Basic Breakfast Sandwiches Extra Flavor

Sometimes it takes one ingredient to transform a meal — just ask any fine dining chef how impactful Mornay sauce can be when added to a dish. So it goes at Wendy's, where the secret to upgrading any breakfast sandwich is to order it with a drizzle of Swiss cheese sauce. Adding it to your go-to breakfast sammies elevates each bite with a pop of moisture and rich, slightly funky flavor, and complements the savory elements in the sandwiches, like grilled sausage and crispy bacon. The result is a luscious, umami-tinged trip around the palate, reminiscent of a warming hollandaise-draped Benedict.

Swiss cheese sauce already comes on the Breakfast Baconator – a fully-loaded stack of sausage, American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and freshly-cracked grade-A eggs, all smothered in Swiss. The topping is also featured in the Bacon, Egg & Swiss Croissant and the Sausage, Egg & Swiss Croissant. But any sandwich on Wendy's breakfast menu can be customized with Swiss cheese sauce.

This transformative ordering hack won't blow your breakfast budget, either. At a Wendy's location in Cleveland, adding Swiss cheese to any breakfast sandwich currently comes with a $0.60 upcharge, a small cost considering its impact. This customization is also already listed as an option on the Wendy's website, so foodies can seamlessly fold the Swiss upgrade into their online orders.